China promised to zero net emissions in 2060, but the recipe for a recent five-year plan will not achieve that, says Lauri Myllyvirta, a Chinese emissions expert.

World China, the biggest polluter, published in March its five-year plan, which sets out the state’s broad line targets for the coming years.

The plan was awaited in climate circles, with China making a significant promise last year to zero its net emissions by 2060 and turn emissions into decline before the end of this decade. It would require a major change of direction, but that is not reflected in the five-year plan.

“The level of targets in the plan is low,” says China’s emissions expert, think tank at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air Lauri Myllyvirta.

“They largely continue the trends that have been in emissions for the past five years. Emissions growth is slowing down a bit, but nowhere near stopping. ”

China outlined in its plan three climate-relevant goals. First, it reduces energy intensity, that is, it tends to produce more goods and services using less energy. Secondly, CO2 emissions should be reduced in proportion to economic or GDP growth.

Thirdly, the share of zero-emission energy in energy consumption is planned to be raised to 20%.

The targets sound good, but they are formulated in such a way that they do not ultimately require a reduction in total emissions.

All targets are tied to GDP so that if the economy grows at the expected pace, China can increase its use of both renewable and fossil energy. The share of renewables may increase according to plan, but at the same time the entire emissions pot will grow.

You can’t afford it anymore, Myllyvirta says.

“If you think about the goals of the Paris Agreement, then there is no room for China to increase its emissions.”

Under the Paris Climate Agreement, states have committed themselves to reducing their emissions so that the climate does not warm by more than two degrees.

In recent years, China’s emissions have grown by about 1.7 percent a year, or just under 10 percent in five years. Myllyvirta reads the five-year plan so that if China’s economy grew 5.5 percent a year, emissions would still grow more than a percent a year.

There is no ceiling on total energy consumption or emissions growth in the plan, Myllyvirta states. If the economy starts to rise exceptionally hard after a pandemic, China will also allow emissions to rise.

“These are very careful and small steps in this situation,” Myllyvirta says.

Goals there are promises of refinements and additions in China’s energy sector’s own plan, but Myllyvirta does not believe they will significantly change the overall picture.

Instead, Myllyvirta hopes that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping would still tighten targets. Following the announcement of the five-year plan, Xi gave a speech emphasizing China’s key strategic decision to reduce emissions. He did not say a word about the goals of the five-year plan.

“I got the impression that his expectations are higher than the Development Commission, which is preparing these five-year plans,” Myllyvirta says.

“My reading is that the Development Commission is an advocate of a planned economy whose idea of ​​economic development is that more technology parks and bridges are built every year than the previous year. They are not willing to move as fast as Xi. ”

The air in the Sanlitun area of ​​Beijing was covered in smog on 11 March.­

What What would China really need in the next five years to be able to achieve its own goal of turning emissions downwards towards 2060 carbon neutrality?

Myllyvirta thinks at least three key things should happen.

“The most obvious of these is that there is a need to further increase the amount of zero-emission energy investment,” he begins.

By the end of the decade, renewables should not only cover all of China’s energy consumption growth but also replace fossil energy sources so that emissions can begin to fall rapidly.

Myllyvirta emphasizes that the amount of clean energy required is very large, because the scale of China’s energy production is so huge.

A man hired as a solar panel cleaner did his job in Shandong Province, China in December 2017.­

The goal of the five-year plan to increase the share of renewables by four percentage points in five years is moderate, but in order to achieve it, wind and solar energy must be installed at least 400 gigawatts, according to Myllyvirta’s estimate.

“It can even be concretized that at least one wind farm should be erected every hour for five years, night and day, and three panels of football fields should be installed every hour,” says Myllyvirta.

However, renewable and zero-emission energy technology is evolving rapidly. Myllyvirta has speculated to HS that before long coal power will become more expensive than renewable energy in China.

Read more: China just announced a revolutionary goal for world climate talks, and expert says it could be serious

Another important step towards carbon neutrality, according to Myllyvirta, would be for China’s most prosperous provinces, such as the metropolitan Shanghai region, to fold their emissions ahead of schedule, as soon as possible.

Within China, when the same idea should be realized as in the whole world: the rich act as leaders and help the poorer. If Shanghai takes action only at the last minute, the whole country will helplessly fall short of its emissions targets.

A thick smog obscured the Shanghai cityscape in December 2017.­

The third significant factor in reducing emissions, according to Myllyvirta, is the huge number of state-owned companies in China. At present, they are fully tied to fossil energy.

“State-owned companies should diversify their business already during these five years.”