Climate change China has just announced a goal that will revolutionize the world’s climate talks, and according to the expert, it could be serious

Yes, China can invest enormously in renewable energy, but it is difficult to find a replacement job and livelihood in the chimney industry provinces.

World a rescue announcement or just a lip flick?

Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently said China’s growth in CO2 emissions will end before 2030. China plans to be carbon neutral before 2060 – meaning in practice it would largely stop using fossil fuels by then.

Now China is doubling the most, more than a quarter of the world’s CO2 emissions.

“A significant change from China’s perspective,” says chief analyst at the Finnish think tank Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air Lauri Myllyvirta excited.

Myllyvirta is one of China’s leading experts on climate emissions in the world. He comes to an interview with Helsingin Sanomat about a remote interview with Caixin, China’s most important financial media, and will soon rush to the German Broadcasting Corporation for an interview with ARD.

China had previously announced that the growth in emissions would end in 2030, which is why Myllyvirta had feared that China would increase its emissions until then and then to the high level it had “frozen”.

“We don’t have time to wait with climate change.”

Now China can expect, or at least hope to aim for a rapid reduction in emissions, as if it is gradually descending towards 2060 carbon neutrality.

With climate change, China’s abundant glaciers in the Qinghai-Tibet Highlands are threatening to melt. This in turn causes water shortages in many places in China.­

What is important is what China will do in the next 5-10 years, Myllyvirta says. China, led by the Communist Party, will soon set out its goals for the next few years in its five-year plan and in the course of the year the “sub-plans” of the various branches of government. Myllyvirta calculates that Xin’s promises will come to fruition if China so wishes.

“So far, China has met its energy and climate goals. This has not been the case in many other policy areas. “

According to Myllyvirta, it says that large-scale targets are being taken seriously in China.

Xin however, the new goals he announced are of a different caliber than the country’s previous climate promises, and he did not say how they will be achieved in practice. Can China rely on a new road? What if Xi just wanted his surprise promise to put climate leacher in the United States in a bad light? Donald Trump detached the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, to which China, like almost every other country in the world, is a party.

The flood of the Yangtze River last summer covered villages and large areas of cities. In Wuhan, children also found the good sides of the flood.­

Myllyvirta reads positive and negative signs in China. Let’s take the positive first.

China has invested heavily in renewable and zero-emission energy, whose technology is evolving. Before long, coal power will become more expensive than renewable energy, Myllyvirta says. Carbon sequestration techniques are also evolving. Carbon neutrality means that the earth does not emit more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than it can sequester.

Xi made his promise to the United Nations three weeks ago. Since then, for example, representatives of the Chinese oil industry have pondered in public how they can achieve carbon neutrality. Similar considerations are soon coming from other polluting industries, such as cement manufacturers.

“For the first time in China, there is now room to talk about ending the use of fossil fuels,” Myllyvirta says.

Climate change is exacerbating the health effects of already malignant air pollution in China, due in part to weather spikes.­

Carbon neutrality fits Xin’s way of perceiving his country’s future. In his vision, China will be a modern and developed state in 2050.

“China is now taking on the responsibilities of a developed country at that time.”

In the past, China has argued that as a developing country it is entitled to its emissions because developed countries have been prospered in the past without emission limits. So now the grip has changed. Perhaps for good reason, as China is already approaching the average per capita CO2 emissions of OECD countries.

If the President changes in the United States and the EU and the United States find a common climate tone again, they could have demanded tougher action from China. With its well-timed announcement, China seems to be making its own bold decisions, and not just because of bending pressure from others, Myllyvirta analyzes.

Basically, China’s response is due to the effects of climate change in China now and in the future. Last summer’s major floods on the Yangtze River killed more than 200 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and affected tens of millions of people. Shanghai threatens to sink as sea levels rise, agricultural land destroyed and glacial water resources depleted.

China’s energy production and industry are still heavily reliant on coal, motorization continues and meat consumption is increasing. The legitimacy of the Chinese party leadership rests on improving the living standards of its citizens.

So changing direction is not easy for China.

Climate change is raising the level of seawater, which poses a serious threat to giant cities off the coast of China such as Shanghai. Much of China’s economic growth comes from the coast.­

Consulting firm Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday that China needs to invest nearly € 5 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality.

“The goal of carbon neutrality requires increasing the production of zero-emission energy to more than tenfold, which may seem dizzying, but there is no problem in China to invest enormously,” Myllyvirta says.

According to Myllyvirta, turning heating and traffic into low-emission ones is a bigger challenge for China than a change in the direction of energy production.

The economy can also grow moderately, even if it is carbon neutral, Myllyvirta says. It’s about where the growth comes from.

The economic leap into high-tech products and consumer services promised by China years ago would support the goal of carbon neutrality. A new kind of economy would eat less energy and raw materials. The leap just isn’t very successful, and the chimney industry can do strongly.

That leads to worse signs.

“China’s the big challenge is the downsizing of the state-owned fossil industry and the chimney industry, ”says Myllyvirta.

Other jobs and livelihoods should be created for the provinces and large groups of workers in the polluting sectors. Wood Mackenzie also estimates that this is exactly the biggest stumbling block in China’s plan.

“China is good at building new ones, but limiting and ending old operations is difficult,” Myllyvirta says.

In his keynote address to the UN on September 22, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke about China’s new climate promises.­

In China, CO2 emissions fell for the first time between 2012 and 2015, but then the finances of state-owned companies went under control and emissions were allowed to rise again. This year, the provinces have issued permits for dozens of new coal-fired power plants in the name of the corona pandemic, and electricity companies are lobbying for hundreds more in the coming years.

“A good indicator of China’s actions is how much more coal power will be built in China in ten years,” Myllyvirta says.

If to avoid the worst effects of climate change, China is forced to act vigorously. As emissions continue on Earth at current levels, the climate will warm by more than three degrees compared to pre-industrial times. It means many drastic changes, such as rising sea levels by 60 to 110 cents by the end of the century, predicts the International Climate Panel IPCC. Then even hundreds of millions of people living on the coast would lose their homes.

Near the world’s poles, as in Finland, the temperature rises more than average.

“Even eliminating China’s 30 percent share of world emissions would not solve the whole problem. But if China’s emissions do not turn down soon, there is no way to solve the problem of climate change. “

From the Chinese point of view, there has been a significant change in climate change, says Lauri Myllyvirta, chief analyst at the Finnish think tank Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.­

To this, many Finns sigh that what I said! Finland’s emission reductions therefore do not matter alongside China’s emissions. Finland, however aims to be carbon neutral by 2035 by. Sweden has a target of 2045 and Germany and France, among others, 2050.

Myllyvirta disagrees.

“China’s new promise if that shows that the promises and actions of Finland and other countries are important. If other countries had not had carbon neutrality targets, China would not have set its own. ”