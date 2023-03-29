In North America’s hottest and driest desert, climate change is causing the decline of plants once considered near-immortal, replacing them with shorter shrubs that can take advantage of sporadic rainfall and higher temperatures. Studies have documented that the phenomenon is causing a redistribution of flora in temperate montane regions.

The University of California at Riverside (UCR) documents the unexpected ways in which plants in part of the Sonoran desert are doing the same. “They are changing, but in strange ways,” said Tesa Madsen-Hepp, first author of the paper and doctoral candidate in evolution and ecology at this house of studies. “We thought that most of them would move to higher elevations with cooler temperatures. However, as some lower-elevation trees decline and move up, we also see other species moving down into the warmer parts of the desert.”

In addition, the researchers believe that the observed trends are likely to continue, despite extreme rainfall in recent months. “Warmer temperatures cause the most stress for these species, and a year of rain will not mitigate the long-term drought trajectory,” Madsen-Hepp added.

published in the magazine functional ecology, the research also examines the physical characteristics of those plants to explain why the change occurs. The team of scientists visited the Boyd Deep Canyon Desert Research Center in 2019. That area spans about 8,000 feet from desert to mountaintop through which sampling species traveled from top to bottom. This area had been previously surveyed by ecologists in both 1977 and 2008, providing a basis for comparison with the most recent findings.

“Species that we normally think of as fairly stress tolerant, like California juniper and stone pine, are either declining or increasing. Although they are changing, they don’t seem to thrive in their new locations,” Madsen-Hepp clarified. “Moving to their former low-elevation haunts are species with shallower root systems, such as brittlebush, burrowing bush, and ocotillo.”

In addition to root systems that are less dependent on increasingly scarce deep soil water, smaller plants are also able to grow faster and invest fewer resources in their leaves. “They are more weedy species. They have ‘cheaper’ leaves in terms of the carbon cost to produce them, and they are deciduous due to drought”, explained Marko Spasojevic, lead author of the work and professor in the Department of Evolution, Ecology and Biology of Organisms at UCR.

The team also found that, unlike more temperate ecosystems, the lower elevations of the desert are warming faster than the higher ones. The shrubs and bushes that take over do not necessarily come from the highest points of the desert. Also from lower elevation they usually have extended range.