Climate change | Car manufacturers are threatened with fines of 15 billion euros in Europe, warns Renault’s CEO

Climate change|The target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles will be tightened next year.

European the automotive industry can receive fines of 15 billion euros for carbon dioxide emissions, warned Renault’s CEO Luca de Meo on Saturday according to news agency Reuters.

According to him, the reason is the slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.

The target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions set for car manufacturers will be tightened in 2025, as the maximum average emissions of new vehicles will be reduced to 94 grams per kilometer. This year, the maximum amount is 116 grams per kilometer.

“If electric cars stay at their current level, the European industry could have to pay 15 billion euros in fines or abandon the production of more than 2.5 million vehicles,” CEO de Meo told France Inter radio, according to Reuters.

According to him, the production of electric vehicles is currently half of what the car industry would need to achieve the goal of reducing carbon dioxide, which would also prevent fines.

Reuters according to the law, exceeding the limits of carbon dioxide emissions can lead to a fine of 95 euros per extra gram of carbon dioxide per kilometer multiplied by the number of cars sold. That would mean hundreds of millions of euros in fines for major car manufacturers.

“Everyone is talking about 2035, which is ten years from now, but we should be talking about 2025 because we are already in trouble,” de Meo said, according to Reuters.

In his opinion, the car industry should be given flexibility in complying with the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

“Setting deadlines and fines without being able to make them more flexible is very, very dangerous,” CEO de Meo said, according to Reuters.