Dina Mahmoud (London)

A recent Western study warned of the risks posed by climate change and its consequences to global security, noting that “climate change” and its effects are expected to contribute to creating a geostrategic environment full of fluctuations and uncertainty.

The study sheds light on the destabilization and exacerbation of the atmosphere of tension in the political, economic, social and environmental fields as a result of this phenomenon.

By taking measures to adapt to climate change, and to cooperate in this regard, with other major powers in the world, and partners in the main defense blocs.

In addition to agreeing that climate change has become one of the main factors determining the features of the future of humanity, experts emphasized that this accelerated shift in the Earth’s climate leads to a change in the parameters of geopolitics, warning against fueling conflicts and violence, which has negative effects on armies and puts great pressure on its capabilities and infrastructure, and reduces the effectiveness of its activities.

In this context, the study, prepared by RAND Europe for Studies and Research, aimed to explore the potential repercussions of “climate change” on the consolidation of global security and contribute to strengthening NATO’s defense capabilities.

The study indicated that the effects of climate change are expected to lead to an expansion of the scope of threats, and it is likely that these consequences will lead to the creation of conditions conducive to creating a greater need for the British army to carry out, for example, operations to provide humanitarian and relief aid in cases of disasters, and to provide aid to civil authorities in different countries of the world, which will increase pressure on the defense sector in the United Kingdom.

In light of what the study revealed, that no country or entity in the world will be able to face the various challenges arising from climate change on its own, its authors stressed that these severe effects will make the urgent need to crystallize more alliances on the international scene.

This would give the British government an opportunity to play a leading role within NATO with regard to dealing efficiently with climate change, according to the study. All of this requires the ruling authorities to strengthen their efforts to mobilize internal public support for their policies in this regard, and to take advantage of their “soft power”, whether to deal with crises resulting from climate change, or anticipate their occurrence.

The study also recommended that the British Ministry of Defense and its partner government agencies and departments conduct exercises and simulations, to learn more about the implications of “climate change”, to determine the best ways to respond to it, and to deal with complex crises that may result from it in the future, with setting realistic limits. Any military action that the army can take in this regard.