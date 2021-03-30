Climate change Britain’s credibility as host of climate summit shakes: England was even blown up for a new coal mine

The British Conservative government plans to cut its development aid while raising more climate finance from others.

Britain hosts major UN climate summit in November, but now organizers’ own reputation and credibility as hosts falter: Prime Minister Boris Johnson the Conservative government plans to drastically cut development aid.

The cuts would hit poor and unstable regions such as the Sahel, Syria and South Sudan. The Sahel region would lose up to 93% of its aid, reports independent political website Open Democracy.

Starving Yemen help halves.

There is a humanitarian crisis, civil war and famine in Yemen. There are three million people who have fled their homes. Pictured is a little girl in front of a family tent near Sanaa town in March.­

Surgery would be targeted also for international cooperation between British universities, such as the training of researchers in developing countries.

“[Kehitysavun] Cutting is a horrible decision that eats [Britannian] credibility, ”Director of the World Institute of Natural Resources WRI Manish Bapna said in March.

Bapna spoke at the EU’s British Embassy and Aspen UK climate zoom event.

Poor and arid countries are particularly affected by climate change. Although Britain direction still for specific climate finance of around € 14 billion between 2021 and 2025, the cut in development aid on the eve of an important climate summit is seen as the wrong signal to other donors.

Britain has so far been one of the few rich countries to have provided the 0.7% of GDP desired by the UN for development aid.

However, Britain, indebted to the pandemic, plans to cut development aid temporarily from 0.7% to 0.5% this year. Finland give this year, 0.52 percent of GDP will be spent on development.

Protesters against development aid cuts set puppets on the steps of the British Treasury last November.­

Johnson’s board is twisted cuts hand in hand with both the opposition and its own, the Conservative Party rebels.

“Development aid must be restored to its former level, or else the global Britain will land on the first hurdle, and our international reputation is gone,” a Conservative MP leading Parliament’s Committee on the Environment Neil Parish wrote last week.

Prime Minister Johnson has taken a different perspective.

“I think the people of this country think the government’s priorities are in the right order,” Johnson said in the lower room in early March.

In February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired the UN Security Council’s Climate and Security Session remotely from the British Foreign Office’s London office.­

Climate hosts and the discretion of the mistresses has also been called into question by the fact that, until very recently, a new coal mine was planned for the North West of England.

Regional authorities have advocated opening the mine in Whitehaven, County Cumbria. The Sellafield nuclear power plant and nuclear waste treatment plant are also nearby.

The Johnson government halted the mining project in early March. The reason was given for further investigation.

BBC’s by the government was concerned about reports from British ambassadors that the mining project was beginning to tarnish Britain’s reputation around the world.

The goal of the climate summit is to push down greenhouse gas emissions. Opening a new coal mine would substantially increase CO2 emissions.

Climate issues However, Britain is one of the pioneers. In the summer of 2019, the British Parliament passed a law requiring greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced to a calculated zero by 2050.

The goal is therefore the so-called net. Potential emissions must be compensated by removing the same amount of harmful substances from the air.

Parliament of Wales accepted the net zero target for 2050 in March. Scotland is involved net already as early as 2045.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg took part in a demonstration in Bristol in February 2020.­

Britain’s first climate law was passed in 2008. It was kind of historic: for the first time, the state set itself binding targets to reduce its emissions.

In Glasgow the major UN climate conference COP26 in early November was originally scheduled to take place as early as last year. Due to the pandemic, the meeting was postponed by one year.

The pandemic has also brought additional problems. Corona measures have indebted industrialized countries.

“Confidence in developing countries is weak. [Rikkailta mailta] a lot of money was found to fight the pandemic, but now no money can be found [ilmastonmuutoksen] adaptation measures, ”WRI’s Bapna said.

In the British government, the former Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy is responsible for the climate summit Alok Sharma. The COP26 ministry is a full-time job as Sharma tries to pump additional financial and legal commitments from different countries.

Former British Economy and Energy Minister Alok Sharma is now the Full-Time President of COP26. He still still sits on Boris Johnson’s board. Pictured is Sharma leaving the Prime Minister’s official residence in mid-March.­

“It is clear that [rikkaiden maiden] must live up to its commitment to raise $ 100 billion [85 miljardia euroa] per year to international climate action, ”Sharma said At the Latin American Development Bank meeting last week.

Britain raises climate money not only from states but also from private donors.

Prime minister However, Johnson’s work as the top host of the climate summit is facilitated by the commitment of the current U.S. leadership to climate action.

President Joe Biden returned The United States returned to the Paris Climate Agreement in January. At the 2015 Paris Climate Summit, it was agreed that the rise in global average temperature must be kept well below two degrees, and preferably below 1.5 degrees.

However, current efforts are not enough to achieve the goals. Emissions should be cut more and faster, and adjustment efforts should be stepped up.

Multi has already wondered why the Glasgow meeting should be held as a traditional meeting at all. The remote meetings of the Korona era skin have become familiar to everyone.

However, democracy speaks in favor of the traditional assembly. If climate decisions are handled remotely, led by the presidency and other strong states, the smaller and the poor may feel marginalized.

A mega-event in Glasgow just like the Paris meeting is unlikely to take place in November. This can, in the worst case, ruin the end result.

COP26 meeting as the British presidency, we need to make sure that our own goals are in order.

Achieving net zero by 2050 is technically possible, but expensive. On an annual basis, the price is estimated at £ 50-70 billion, or around € 60-82 billion.

Climate change threatens to exacerbate floods in Britain. Pictured is a man on a flood-covered street in York City in the north of England in January.­

The Conservative government has been reluctant to tell voters how much climate action will cost. For example, making the heating of homes emission-free will require a long penny.

Last year, Britain’s CO2 emissions fell 13 per cent to a low of almost 150 years. However, with a net zero of 2050, Britain is only halfway there, The Times reports.

A dog with his host on a walk near Whitehaven off the north west coast of England. A new coal mine was to be opened in the area.­