W.According to the Federal Institute for Hydrology (BfG), plants that like melons and chia could be found on the Rhine more often in the future. “Even plane trees and figs, typical companions on the riverside in the Mediterranean area, could increase in the future and push back willow trees,” said BfG biologist Peter Horchler in Koblenz of the German Press Agency.

In the course of climate change, it is likely that the “runoff conditions” on the Rhine could “permanently shift towards a Mediterranean climate regime”. The time windows with optimal conditions for the growth of plants like zucchini and melons are likely to widen so that they could also produce fruit. According to Horchler, the seeds probably end up in the Rhine Valley via sewage treatment plants and kitchen waste, for example from allotment gardens. In the historic low water of 2018, tomatoes ripe on gravel banks. The watermelon, which originally came from Africa, was also found here. However, the fruits remained small.

In animals, according to BfG expert Sebastian Flues, low water levels and, at the same time, increased water temperatures in long periods of heat cause the metabolism to increase significantly. This could temporarily lead to the mass death of fish and mussels, for example. It is not yet possible to predict which animal species will disappear in the long term in the course of climate change on the Rhine and which could settle again.

Even if it rains more often after the beginning of autumn: October is the month with the least water on average in the Middle Rhine. Previously, evaporation on the ground and through the leaves of plants in the river basin consumed a lot of water. In the Alps, according to the BfG, there is also the fact that “in autumn frost often already comes in and precipitation frozen into snow and ice does not have an effect on drainage”.