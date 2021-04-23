Climate change Away from the “politically correct hug of the bunnies” and back to the “basics” – This is what world leaders spoke at the Biden Climate Summit

The climate summit, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, will be attended by dozens of the world’s most influential policymakers from Putin in Russia to Jinping, China.

The United States president Joe Biden set for the United States on Thursday a new climate target and also challenged other countries in the world to raise the ambition of their climate policies.

At the climate summit that began on Thursday, the world’s top leaders responded to Biden’s challenge.

Hosted by Biden virtual summit started on Thursday and continues today on Friday. The Chinese leader, among others, already got the vote Xi Jinping, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of France Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Based on the speeches of the world’s most influential policymakers, one would not believe that more carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere every year. Nearly all the leaders thanked Biden profusely for bringing the United States into the climate talks. However, there was also time for self-praise.

Judging by the speeches, there is no shortage of climate leaders and climate work road signs in the world. Some of the leaders spoke quite literally about the relationship between man and the environment.

Helsingin Sanomat gathered Thursday’s comments from the world’s decision-makers.

India

India is the most populous country in the world, so rising living standards and emissions trends will have a significant impact on the future of the world.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reminded other decision-makers, however, that countries start working on climate work from very different angles.

“India’s average carbon footprint is 60 percent lower than the world average,” Modi said.

Modi stressed the collaboration and announced that he and Biden are launching a new climate partnership between India and the United States.

In the end, climate work requires, above all, a sustainable lifestyle, according to the Indian Prime Minister. The guiding philosophy in it is “a return to the basics”.

China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping photographed in March 2020. According to Jinping, people should care about the environment like their eyes.­

At the same time, China is the world’s largest polluter and a leading producer of renewable energy technology. Last year, China built more coal power than the rest of the world got it reduced. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at the meeting that the country will begin to reduce coal use gradually from 2025 to 2030.

At the meeting, Xi spoke highly of the harmony between man and nature.

“We need to treat nature as our roots and protect the environment like our eyes,” the Chinese leader said.

Russia

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has been at the center of international tensions in recent days over the crisis in Ukraine and the hunger strike by opposition politician Navalny. At the climate summit, however, Putin stressed that Russia takes international commitments, such as the Paris climate agreement, seriously.

According to Putin, “change should not only be green, but also sustainable”. Therefore, climate work must “go hand in hand” with the fight against poverty and closing the wealth gap between countries.

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak from a digital connection at the climate summit.­

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson called Biden’s new climate goal a “game changer”. In his speech, Johnson said he was excited about the return of the United States to the forefront of the fight against climate change. The British Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements of his own country. Britain plans to cut emissions by 78 per cent by 2035. There are also a significant number of wind farms in the island state.

“We are a wind farm in Saudi Arabia,” Johnson boasted.

The British Prime Minister also remained true to his style at the climate summit. He underlined that it is vital that policymakers show that the climate summit and the work against climate change are not about “some expensive, politically correct hugging of bunnies”.

Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at a virtual climate meeting on April 22nd.­

Brazil has been prominently featured in international climate discussions. The reason is the fires and deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and the president Jair Bolsonaron indifference to nature conservation.

At the climate summit, Bolsonaro’s tone was more temperate than usual. The Brazilian president said the country is committed to preventing illegal logging by 2030 and called for international financial support for rainforest conservation work.

“This is how we are reducing our emissions by almost 50 percent so far.”

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke about Japan’s new climate goals at a climate summit on April 22nd.­

Japan is the fifth most polluting country in the world. At the climate summit, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said the country is raising its climate target.

Previously, Japan targeted 26 percent emissions cuts by 2030 from 2013 levels. The new target is to reduce emissions by 46 percent.

“Japan and the United States are working together,” Suga said.

European Union

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wants Europe to be the first carbon-neutral continent. Von der Leye photographed in April 2021.­

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the European Union’s climate achievements at the summit. On Wednesday, the 27 member states of the union agreed on the first European climate law. Thus, the 2050 carbon neutrality goal is “written in stone,” von der Leyen glowed.

According to the President of the Commission, the EU wants to be “the world’s first carbon-neutral continent”.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the climate summit via video on April 22nd. Mr Macron had to speak twice because of technical translation problems.­

President of France Emmanuel Macronille the climate targets for 2050 are not enough. The French President called on the countries participating in the meeting and the European Union to increase their ambition.

“We need to act faster. 2030 is the new 2050, ”Macron said.