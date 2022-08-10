Climate change | Another heat wave is approaching Europe, even though drought and water shortages are already tormenting many countries: “This will be the new normal”

Next a scorching heat wave is expected to hit Europe this week, with temperatures over 30 degrees predicted for at least Spain, Germany and France from Friday.

In southern Europe, especially in Spain, the temperature can rise to 35–40 degrees this week, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen. Italy and France can also get close to 35 degrees, and towards the end of the week the heat wave will reach Britain and Germany.

At least in France and Britain has already been given heat warnings.

According to Parviainen, the heat wave will also reach the southern parts of Finland by the end of the week, although more moderate than in southern Europe.

“At the end of the week, the temperature will rise above 26-28 degrees in southern Finland.”

People crossed the dried Doubs River between Switzerland and France on Monday.

Particularly the heat and the resulting drought are expected to severely affect Northwestern and Central Europe.

For example, in France, more than a hundred municipalities currently do not have running drinking water, reports, for example, a British newspaper The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. Watering of gardens and golf courses has been widely restricted, car washes have been closed and fountains have been left dry.

According to The Guardian, the minister responsible for France’s green transition Christophe Béchu said that drinking water now has to be transported to municipalities suffering from drought by trucks.

“We have to get used to these types of episodes. Adaptation is no longer an option, it is an obligation.”

Drought and water shortages are predicted to become more common in Europe as a result of climate change. While in the past extreme temperatures were experienced once a decade, according to studies, they will occur every two or three years in the future, unless carbon dioxide emissions are radically cut.

“Studies warn that droughts will become stronger, more frequent and longer lasting,” New Water Culture founder, researcher Nuria Hernández-Mora said according to The Guardian.

“This is going to be the new normal, and yet we accept increasing use of resources we don’t have.”

In Spain, the prices of ice cubes have risen as a result of, among other things, heat waves and the rise in the price of energy. A man was transporting ice on August 5 in Málaga.

Also in Spain the country’s water reserves are at an all-time low as a result of the drought, and have dropped by 1.5% per week as a result of increased water consumption and evaporation.

In the past three months, Spain has received less than half of the expected rainfall, and the recovery in tourism after the easing of the pandemic has led to an increase in consumption.

In Spain this week, restrictions aimed at saving energy will be introduced, which will come into force on Wednesday. The government has ordered public buildings to turn off their lights at night if there are no people working in them. Shops and shops also have to darken their shop windows from ten in the evening.

Of the same type restrictions have been introduced previously in several countries and major cities around Europe. Cooling restrictions for public buildings are in force in, for example, Italy and Greece.

In Berlin, the city administration has promised to reduce its own energy consumption by ten percent, and in Paris, a fine of 150 euros was introduced in July for companies that leave their windows or doors open when using air conditioning.

In Germany, Hanover, with a population of half a million, has banned warm showers in public spaces, such as swimming pools, gyms and sports halls. Hot water is not available in public spaces, even for washing hands.

From dryness in addition to Southern Europe, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, among others, are affected, and many rivers and canals in Central Europe are in very poor condition as a result of the heat and drought.

According to The Guardian, the water level has already dropped dangerously low in the Rhine, which is an important waterway for transporting oil, gasoline and coal, among other things. The waterway connects German industry to the large ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.

On Monday, the level of the Rhine was already lower than in 2018, when drought and a drop in the water level stopped the transport of goods for 132 days.

The drought and the drop in the water level also have a concrete effect on Europe’s energy policy situation. In Germany, the drought has tested the country’s waterways just when cargo ships were supposed to start transporting larger quantities of coal to the country’s power plants, which have been reactivated when gas deliveries from Russia have decreased.

The last heat wave hit Europe in July. A wildfire was extinguished in Spain in the village of Tabara on July 18.

The previous one once Europe sweltered in the heat in July, when Britain set an all-time heat record and wildfires tested Southern Europe.

Although temperatures this week are not expected to reach the record highs experienced in July, the heatwave is expected to cause problems as it comes amid the energy crisis plaguing Europe. Heat also contributes to the need for cooling, for example.

News agency Bloomberg’s electricity prices in Germany and France have risen to record highs in recent days.