The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment recently organized the “Farmers’ Forum” at the Cultural Center in Al Dhaid in the Emirate of Sharjah, where a dialogue session was held with farmers, with the aim of promoting the marketing of local agricultural products, and achieving food security and sustainability for the UAE by empowering a national agricultural sector, within the framework of the Ministry’s initiatives. And its efforts to support citizen farmers.

Eng. Mohammed Mousa Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, and HE Shaikha Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector, and a number of directors of departments and regions and heads of departments in the Ministry participated in the event, which was attended by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Along with a large number of farmers from different regions of the country, in addition to representatives of the Ministry’s relevant partners from the Emirates Development Bank and Manbit (Arada).

The forum sought to get a close look at the challenges facing farmers, discuss the best ways to solve them, and developments related to opening markets and various sales outlets to receive national agricultural products.

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Musa Al Amiri said: “The UAE attaches utmost importance to enhancing national food security according to sustainable foundations, which is evident through the efforts and projects it has undertaken over the past years by enabling modern agricultural technology and others across the entire food value chain. The latest announcement represents About the “COP28 Program of the Conference of the Parties for Food Systems and Agriculture” the leadership of the UAE in this field and the integration of food sustainability with efforts to confront climate change. Stressing that this pushes to strengthen the food and agricultural system in the UAE according to the latest modern technologies in order to increase food production and preserve natural resources from waste, as well as reduce the carbon footprint of the sector.

His Excellency stressed the importance of the role of the Farmers’ Forum in promoting constructive cooperation between the various relevant authorities and the initiatives launched by the Ministry with the aim of supporting the agricultural sector, including the initiative to enhance the “sustainability of national farms” and research in finding new mechanisms and partnerships and linking major supply companies to national farms through cooperation with Various relevant authorities from the government and the private sector in the country, which contributes to increasing purchases of national farm products and improving the income of Emirati farms, as well as expanding local production by guaranteeing purchase agreements.

His Excellency continued: “The Ministry is striving to achieve the goals of the initiative towards enhancing food security and sustainability in the UAE, and is working to overcome all challenges facing farmers to market their products through such a forum, to facilitate the process of communication between major public and private sector companies in the UAE to purchase 50% of their products.” From local sources by the end of 2023, in order to achieve the largest target percentages, which reach 70% of them by the end of 2025, and then reach 100% by 2030.

During the forum, the ministry’s efforts to support the agricultural sector were reviewed, in terms of legislation and the initiatives that have been worked on. Farmers were also introduced to the initiative (enhancing the sustainability of national farms), which aims to create a sustainable market for local agricultural and food products, in addition to discussing financing solutions and agricultural technology. And strengthening cooperation with the Emirates Development Bank in this regard, as well as reviewing the latest developments in initiatives related to providing support to farmers and marketing their products, and ways to promote modern sustainable agricultural systems for healthy, safe and safe food within the reach of all.

The forum also reviewed the role of “Manbet” in supporting farmers through direct contracts to market and sell agricultural products and develop the agricultural production sector by holding training workshops and qualifying small farms to transform into commercial farms, in addition to preparing an agricultural program to enhance the efficiency of local production.

Supporting the sustainability of agricultural production

During the forum, the Emirates Development Bank presented an overview of the financing programs provided to farmers to support the sustainability of agricultural production, by allocating a financial portfolio of 100 million dirhams to finance local farms, which includes financing capital expenditures and new and existing projects to contribute to the development of agricultural work and the transformation of agricultural technology. As well as coordination with farmers interested in obtaining financing within the program provided by the Emirates Development Bank.

Marketing national products

For its part, “Manbet” presented a summary of its initiatives, the most important activities and services it provides to farmers in the country, with the aim of promoting the marketing of national agricultural products. It was agreed to prepare an agricultural production program, an “agricultural plan”, in a way that contributes to the sustainability of national farms and enhances their productivity, according to the requirements of the local market before the 2023 planting season. The ministry will supervise ensuring the quality and safety of agricultural products.

open dialogue

With the aim of involving farmers in developing the local agricultural production sector and supporting its sustainability, an open dialogue was held with farmers on ways to promote the marketing of local agricultural products. Several topics related to challenges related to prices, product marketing, farm rehabilitation, organic farming licensing, and production plans were discussed. for crops, and solar energy solutions.

At the end of the forum, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment affirmed the continuation of work to support the agricultural production sector, through pioneering action plans to overcome the challenges facing local agriculture, in cooperation with its partners towards the goal of enhancing national food security.