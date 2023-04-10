The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organized the “Green Retreat”, with the participation of a group of ministers and more than 150 officials from 50 government and private sector entities, based on its pioneering role in leading national climate efforts in preparation for the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties “COP28” by the end of this year.

The Green Retreat, which was organized at Expo Dubai under the slogan “Together for the Climate”, aims to mobilize capabilities and coordinate efforts among all concerned parties, build on what has been achieved in the field of combating climate change, preserving the environment and promoting sustainability in the country, and finding more Among the innovative ideas and projects that pour into this field, with joint work to highlight the most important of these efforts during the coming period, prior to the country’s hosting of the “COP28” conference in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The “Green Retreat” witnessed the presence of Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, and the Minister of Culture and Youth, Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi.

A number of senior officials of the relevant ministries and federal and local government agencies also participated in the retreat, as well as officials from the accelerators, representatives of government media offices from the seven emirates, major private sector companies, and a number of senior business leaders.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will coordinate the efforts of all governmental and private bodies and institutions in preparation for COP28, based on the assignment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

During her speech, Minister Maryam Al Muhairi affirmed that the Green Retreat has an ambitious mission, with the participation of our national cadres and strategic partners from various concerned sectors, in order to advance the climate action path in the UAE and provide a model befitting the country’s status and climate efforts during COP28, and enhance the country’s contribution to providing inspiring and innovative solutions. To meet global climate challenges and build a climate-safe world.

She said: “The UAE’s hosting of the COP28 conference this year, in addition to declaring 2023 the Year of Sustainability in the country, is tangible evidence of the vision of our wise leadership to play a leading role in combating climate change that threatens all of humanity. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, “may God protect him,” the UAE’s commitment to mobilizing global efforts in line with the approach of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Al Muhairi added: “The Green Retreat will provide an important opportunity for the participants to learn about the distinguished record of the UAE in the field of climate action and add more to it through their ambitious ideas to achieve tangible progress in the national efforts to advance sustainable economic growth in the UAE, so we aim today to develop a joint plan of action.” climate through all governmental and private bodies and institutions, as these efforts will constitute an important opportunity to grow and diversify our economy, create job opportunities for youth, build inclusive and cohesive societies, achieve clean energy potential, protect natural habitats and preserve the environment.”

During her speech, she indicated that the world is facing severe climate challenges, including the exacerbation of the problem of food waste, carbon emissions, waste, biodiversity and the threat of living organisms in a record time, stressing that the world must move quickly to stop all practices and promote sustainability in various sectors for a better future for generations. coming.

For his part, Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri said: “Coordination of all governmental efforts in the country in preparation for hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is a national priority given the importance of this vital file and its direct repercussions on the comprehensive development process, not only at the state level, but also the whole world, especially in The world is facing unprecedented challenges today as a result of climate change, which has pushed this file to the top of the agenda of the global dialogue in the coming years.

And he continued: “Just as the world needs collective and rapid action to combat climate change, developing a new economic model to be more capable of responding to the challenges arising from it is an integral part of those efforts, adding that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, first has the political will.” And secondly, the resources that would allow it to invest in green transition and sustainable development, and the country adopted this approach early, which was translated in its announcement of the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Bin Touq explained that the Ministry of Economy is working in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors to enhance efforts to transform towards a more diversified and sustainable economy, in line with the country’s priorities in addressing the global climate crisis, through 4 main directives, which are enhancing green growth capabilities, and adopting the concept of economy. The circular, developing new growth opportunities based on investing in nature through blue economy initiatives, and supporting the energy transition file through investing in renewable energy, as the state targets more than 600 billion dirhams of investments in clean and renewable energy over the next three decades. Pointing out that the country’s economic vision over the next fifty years is based on the transition to a low-carbon economic model that is more diversified and capable of meeting the requirements of sustainable development.

Minister Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE is making great efforts to sustain various sectors, especially reaching climate neutrality by 2050. In this context, the Ministry has launched a number of qualitative projects and initiatives that are more sustainable and related to the energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation sectors.

His Excellency explained that we are proceeding according to clear and drawn plans aimed at reducing consumption and demand for energy and water in the sectors of agriculture, transport, industry and construction, as we seek to reduce 40% of energy consumption and 50% of water consumption by 2050.

He added: “We will continue to work hard to support our pioneering march in climate action, sustainability and environmental preservation, and we in the UAE have an inspiring march in preserving the environment since the founding of the federation in 1971 by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing. May God bless him, which strengthened the country’s role in making a positive impact on climate action globally, and supported its hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

Al Mazrouei indicated that the ministry is currently working on updating the National Energy Strategy 2050 to keep pace with the developments and challenges facing the sector, and to enhance the contribution of clean energy in line with the Emirates strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in order to explore more solutions and plans that help achieve this goal and keep pace with The country’s hosting of the Climate Conference “COP 28” this year, explaining that the country is making outstanding efforts in its march towards climate neutrality and investing in carbon-free energy sources such as the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plant.

He said: “We are actively seeking to unify efforts in the field of rationalizing energy and water consumption, preserving natural resources and the environment, and promoting the process of transformation towards a green economy that supports sustainable development in various fields, especially infrastructure. In this context, the ministry has launched a system “Building Code” to be one of the main factors supporting the objectives of the National Energy Strategy 2050, the Water Security Strategy 2036 and the National Program for Energy and Water Demand Management, indicating that transportation is one of the sectors that contribute most to carbon emissions, and therefore work has been done to set clear targets, including the mobility program Green to reduce energy consumption.

Minister Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi said: “The Green Retreat provided an ideal platform for coordinating the climate efforts of the various public and private sector entities and institutions in preparation for the country’s hosting of the COP28 Climate Summit. At a time when each entity or institution is working in its field of specialization to propose solutions and launch pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects to address the issue climate change, the retreat allowed the participants to get acquainted with the overall picture and see the achievements made by the state in the climate field, as well as encouraged the presentation of more ideas and initiatives that will undoubtedly contribute to the consolidation of the state’s position as a global center to confront climate change, now and in the future.

And I added, “We believe that education plays a pivotal role in spreading awareness and enhancing the ability of societies to withstand, adapt, and confront climate changes, which contributes to building and consolidating a more sustainable future for the planet. In this context, the Ministry of Education is committed to the goals of the “Education for Greening Partnership” launched by the United Nations. In cooperation with UNESCO, we are working through this partnership on four main axes: green schools, green learning, green societies, and the ability to prepare. It serves as an educational business model that serves the region and the world.”

Minister Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said: “Culture has a fundamental role in mitigating the effects of climate change and adapting to it, especially as it has negative effects on our natural human cultural heritage and its repercussions on the various cultural elements, which are an exceptional and sustainable wealth for societies, hence the importance of benefiting from it.” Traditional cultural practices and knowledge and the development of promising solutions that contribute to choosing environmentally friendly lifestyles that contribute to reducing the negative effects of climate change.

He continued: “The UAE is keen to anticipate a clean environmental future with renewable energies, based on an authentic legacy left to us by our ancestors, and within the framework of today’s ministerial meetings we focused on the need to enhance the significant role that culture plays in mitigating the effects of climate change, and for this reason all efforts will continue to Expanding the scope of work through COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year, and we will work to benefit from all the outputs and translate them into the cultural and creative sectors, and young people will play a fundamental role in the course of constructive dialogue in their capacity as change makers, and because of what we have entrusted to them of patriotism and humanity and the ability to assume responsibility for the present their state and its future with merit and competence.”

plan for government cooperation

The Green Retreat witnessed the holding of seven councils covering all topics related to the sustainability value chain; These include water resource management and conservation, biodiversity and protection of the blue carbon system, private sector participation and industrial transformation, waste management and circular economy, sustainable transportation, renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture and food security.

Each council included a group of experts from ministries, federal and local government agencies, and the private sector. They discussed a number of relevant ideas, discussed a number of challenges facing each field, and then came up with solutions in the form of initiatives and projects to be implemented by some agencies or through coordination between a number of them.

Each council submitted 8 to 10 ideas for projects and initiatives supporting related topics. The best and most feasible ideas were selected to be part of the master plan for national climate activities until January 2024. Representatives of government media offices also discussed ideas that would become part of the national climate action agenda.

Several media working groups were formed to support government agencies in presenting a unified narrative of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and to enhance national awareness of the most important event hosted by the UAE this year, and it was agreed to hold periodic follow-up meetings to ensure the progress of work on this plan.