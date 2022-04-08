The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has issued a circular regarding the quality and specifications of chocolate products for the brand Kinder, to the local authorities specialized in food control, to ensure that the country’s markets are free of these products and to stress the importer the need to act immediately to withdraw and retrieve those products under the supervision of the competent local authorities in each emirate and to destroy them if Order it or return it to the country of origin.

This is based on the technical information received by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment regarding the outbreak of salmonella infection in several European countries, which was linked to the consumption of chocolate products of the Kinder brand.

It was revealed that the chocolate products of the Kinder brand are imported from 8 factories around the world and include a wide range of these products, through the Ministry’s management of the rapid food alert system and in cooperation and coordination with the local authorities concerned with food control, represented by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the municipalities of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Preliminary information indicates that the affected products that were imported into the country included Kinder Surprise Uovo Maxi Chocolate 100 gm from only one factory located in Belgium. Investigation procedures are still in place by the regulatory authorities in Belgium and the producing company to update the lists of affected products and the countries to which the relevant products have been distributed.

The Ministry calls on the public to obtain information about this type of product from its official sources, and to communicate directly with the competent local regulatory authorities in the event that they purchase one of these products.

It should be noted that kinder products are exported to more than 160 countries around the world, and this is the first case of its kind in which violations are recorded on the company’s products.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

