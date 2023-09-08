New Delhi (WAM)

The G20 in India has set priorities on the agenda of the leaders of the group’s countries, who will hold their annual summit tomorrow in the Indian capital, New Delhi, between the 9th and 10th of September.

The G20 plays a decisive role in the multilateral efforts by focusing on global financial files and issues, especially as it is an international forum that includes the largest developed and developing economies in the world. The priorities of the G-20 Summit, which will be held this year under the slogan “One Earth – One Family – One Future”, are based on the most pressing issues of the moment, which include major global challenges, peace and stability, green development, preserving the climate and the planet, and accelerating progress in Sustainable development goals, technological transformation and digital infrastructure, combating poverty, food security, and climate finance.

The summit will also discuss ways to promote green development, finance plans to address the effects of climate change, the European Union’s environment and climate action programme, promote strong and sustainable economic growth and progress in efforts to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Plan, and the efforts of international institutions to promote development and empower women in the development field.

The agenda of the G20 summit will focus on the necessary responses to solutions aimed at confronting global crises, foremost of which are climate changes that threaten to exacerbate poverty, famine, humanitarian crises and forest fires, and negatively affect sustainable development plans in a large number of countries, especially developing ones, and disrupt supply chains at the global level. The issues and files to be discussed within the agenda of the summit are in line with India’s endeavors during its presidency of the group, aimed at achieving just and equitable growth for all in the world, in line with its slogan, which is based on the lotus flower, which expresses the thought, faith and ancient heritage of India. The summit will be the culmination of all meetings and discussions held throughout the year between ministers, senior officials and civil societies. A declaration of the G20 leaders will also be adopted at the end of their summit, which is expected to stipulate the leaders’ commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the relevant ministerial and working group meetings.

It is noteworthy that the G20 summit for 2022 was held in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022, and was organized under the Indonesian presidency of the Group of Twenty. After days of deliberations, the summit issued a declaration confirming that the international community should take concerted action to advance a strong, comprehensive and flexible agenda to achieve global recovery.