Smog and climate change affect children’s respiratory health, with an increase in allergies and their severity (also due to the early flowering of plants) and with asthma exacerbations. It was discussed in Rome on the last day of the XXVII National Congress of the Italian Society for Childhood Respiratory Diseases (Simri) during which the focus ‘Outdoor pollution and climate change’ was held, coordinated by Stefania La Grutta, president-elect Simri and research director of the Cnr Institute of Translational Pharmacology in Palermo.

Pollution affects many organs, affecting the cardiovascular system but also diabetes, neurological problems, as well as low birth weight and premature births. But respiratory health can be particularly affected with the development of asthma and allergic diseases. “It has been demonstrated – explains La Grutta – that the increase in CO2 is able to determine a greater allergenicity of ragweed pollen and, consequently, an alteration in the prevalence and severity of seasonal allergies. It has also been observed that the doubling the atmospheric concentration of CO2 enhances the production of ragweed pollen by 61% for each plant. Furthermore, ragweed pollen collected along busy roads shows greater allergenicity compared to pollen collected in extra-urban areas.”

Not only. Climate change, together with exposure to air chemical pollutants (dust and gases), is proving to be responsible for asthma exacerbations. “Among the chemical pollutants with an irritating effect on the airways is ozone, the inhalation of which has been associated with an alteration of lung function and an increase in hyperreactivity of the bronchial tracts”. Finally, overall, “air pollution plays a role that promotes inflammation in the airways of predisposed patients. Pollution from ozone, particulate matter and unburned diesel derivatives as well as from nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide – concludes La Grutta – increases the permeability of the mucosa of the respiratory system, facilitates the penetration of allergens and causes interaction with the cells of the immune system”.