Climate change and security priorities
In light of the deteriorating security situation, especially after the recent events in the region, Middle Eastern countries must arrange their security priorities. The question that arises is whether non-traditional threats, such as those associated with climate change, will be considered less important compared to traditional threats such as military and political threats.
The UAE is one of the countries in the Middle East that takes climate change seriously. Given that the UAE is hosting the COP28 conference scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai that will address issues of climate threats, the question will be whether this topic will be secondary compared to other military, political and security threats facing the region, or whether the climate challenge has become a threat that should be addressed. Is it for the world to treat it as a common security threat?
The deteriorating security situation in the Middle East has always raised constant concern, as some countries in the region have suffered for many years from tensions, terrorism, and political instability. With the escalation of recent events, the security challenges facing the region have worsened. In this context, the urgent need to arrange security priorities appears in the logic, as although military and political threats will remain at the center of attention, the growing challenges related to climate threats cannot be ignored. But the question is whether this issue will be secondary compared to other military, political and security threats facing the region?
Climate change is a global challenge that affects everyone, and the Middle East is no exception. The region is already facing the consequences of climate change, such as water shortages, desertification, and extreme weather events. Therefore, it is essential for the region to effectively deal with climate challenges.
We must realize that addressing climate change is not a luxury, but an urgent necessity. The impact of climate change is global and touches everyone’s lives, and neglecting this issue has serious consequences. Therefore, the region must face the challenges of climate threats as seriously as it confronts traditional challenges. The UAE plays a leadership role in promoting sustainable development and investment in renewable energy. It has achieved remarkable progress and can continue to lead. By striking a delicate balance, the UAE can emphasize the interconnection between political and military security and environmental stability during COP28, with a prominent focus on the urgent need for a comprehensive approach.
Undoubtedly, military and political challenges will remain top priorities in the region, however, we should not overlook the growing challenges related to climate change. The UAE is expected to take a leadership position in this context, especially with the strengthening of its expected role during the COP28 conference, highlighting the importance of achieving a comprehensive balance between traditional and non-traditional challenges, stressing that addressing climate change is not just a luxury, but rather a vital necessity.
*A Saudi researcher in political media
