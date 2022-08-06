The National Weather Service said temperatures exceeded 34 degrees Celsius, or three degrees Celsius more than the normal maximum temperature recorded for 30 years on August 4.

Higher temperatures could draw more moisture into the atmosphere while also encouraging rapid updrafts, two major factors for the formation of the charged particles that lead to lightning strikes.

A major study published in the journal Science warned that the number of lightning strikes could increase by 50 percent this century in the United States, where a one-degree Celsius rise leads to a 12 percent increase in the number of lightning strikes.

A scientific study had linked the closures that accompanied the outbreak of the Corona virus around the world, and the noticeable decline in the phenomenon of lightning.

A study presented at the meeting of the American Geophysical Union last January analyzed atmospheric factors that may have contributed to the decline in the incidence of lightning, by 10-20% during 2020, which witnessed the peak of closures.

Meteorologist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, lead author of the study, Earl Williams, said that his team used 3 different methods to measure lightning, all of which indicated a decrease in activity associated with this weather phenomenon, according to the American “Fox News” network.

The study focused on the optical depth of aerosols, which measures the particles produced by burning fuels, as these particles can accelerate and enhance the aggregation of water vapor and the formation of clouds, and then the emergence of lightning.

But with the wave of closures around the world, the burning rates of fuel and hence the amount of these particles in the atmosphere decreased, knowing that their collision with clouds is the charges responsible for generating lightning.

The study compared lightning activity and aerosol levels between March and May 2020, with the same period in 2018 and 2021.

The study confirmed that the lightning retreat was generally consistent with a decrease in the amount of aerosol particles in several regions across Africa, Europe and Asia, with a smaller decrease in the Americas.