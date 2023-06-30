In the “Grizzly Creek Redwoods” park near Carlotta, California, USA, workers are busy removing rubble from the dust caused by a landslide that affected this mountainous region. Great efforts will have to be made during the coming period to face the repercussions of landslides caused by climate change, because mountainous areas will be more susceptible to heavy rains that exceed expectations or generally accepted rates, which means more landslides, according to the results of a study published by Nature magazine on Monday. The day before yesterday, Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
