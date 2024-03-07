The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment concluded two virtual workshops on raising fishermen’s awareness regarding the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (120) of 2023 regarding the list of violations and administrative penalties related to living aquatic resources legislation and reconciliation therein, as part of the Ministry’s efforts to protect fish wealth, enhance fish wealth stocks, and achieve sustainability of diversity. Biological.

During the two workshops, which were attended by heads of fishermen’s associations and a group of fishermen in the country, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stressed the reduction of penalties and penalties within the new administrative sanctions list as part of efforts to enhance the fishing profession and sustain the aquatic wealth in the country.

This decision was issued and published in the Official Gazette last December, to replace Cabinet Resolution No. (18) of 2012, regarding the application of administrative penalty schedules for violators of regulatory decisions related to living aquatic resources and fisheries. The decision was updated to keep pace with the changes that have occurred in the sector and to clarify some Violations. It is worth noting that the decision specified the period for the violation to expire after one year from the date of imposing the administrative penalty or the date of collecting the administrative fine.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Aquatic Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “We in the Ministry are keen to implement the directives of the wise leadership aimed at promoting the fishing profession, which represents an important part of the UAE’s heritage and culture, and supporting the role of fishermen.” In the sustainability of national food security.

His Excellency added: “Based on this trend, the Ministry has worked on developing an annual plan to raise awareness of the fishermen community, which aims to raise fishermen’s awareness regarding the administrative penalties that have been modified to suit all the variables that push us to implement more efforts to sustain living aquatic wealth, while increasing the contribution and cooperation of fishermen.” In implementing this trend, we were keen, during the amendment of the penalties, to reduce many of the penalties for violating fishermen, the most important of which is not to cancel the fishing license in the event of repeated commission of some violations, in order to give fishermen more flexibility in understanding the sanctions list and to cooperate fully with us to achieve our common goals.”

His Excellency concluded: “The Ministry periodically evaluates awareness workshops to ensure raising the efficiency of awareness programs and focuses on virtual workshops to facilitate and enable the largest number of fishermen to attend these workshops. Awareness pictures and videos are also used, which show the seriousness of violations and their harm to the sustainability of the marine environment.”

The decision list includes types of violations for violators of living aquatic resources legislation and reconciliation therein during fishing, which include security violations, catching and selling prohibited types and sizes of fish and aquatic organisms, fishing and selling illegal fishing tools and equipment, fishing in areas where fishing is prohibited, polluting the marine environment, diving, and marine competitions. Without the necessary permits, and violations of pleasure boats. Penalties were determined for the first, second, and third times, and the procedures to be followed in the event of more than one repetition.

In order to raise fishermen's awareness and enhance their commitment to the laws and legislation of living aquatic resources, the two awareness workshops – held by the Ministry – shed light on violations, protecting and sustaining fish stocks, and preserving the marine environment. The Ministry also prepared an annual plan to raise awareness of various legislation and ministerial decisions to sustain fish stocks.

Hunting in prohibited areas

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment explained during the two workshops that a comprehensive inventory had been conducted of all fishing violations committed by fishermen and seagoers that harm living aquatic resources – especially fish – and the entire marine environment. Through this inventory and analysis of the data, it became clear that the most violations related to hunting were hunting in prohibited areas.

Therefore, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the (Haddak) application during the GITEX 2023 exhibition, which is an interactive geographical map that serves as an electronic guide that reflects the legislation regulating the fishing sector in the United Arab Emirates. It determines the geographical location of the boat within the limits and permitted fishing areas, and also clarifies the protected areas in which fishing is prohibited within the country’s coasts. In addition to determining fishing seasons and technical specifications for permitted fishing tools according to the geographical location of the fishing boat.

The Gardens application came to help fishermen and guide them towards the permitted fishing places. After analyzing fishermen’s data for the past five years, it was found that most of the fishermen’s violations (61%) were related to fishing in prohibited areas, while (15%) of the violations were related to using unauthorized fishing tools.

The (Haddak) application comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment aimed at solving the problem of fishermen’s fishing equipment interfering in seawater, due to the lack of a system that helps fishermen identify the fishing areas and equipment allowed in each area of ​​the country’s waters, and to raise the rate of compliance with the legislation regulating the fishing sector through Effective regulation of the fishing profession, in addition to being consistent with the directions of the UAE government and the smart services strategy, as well as the sustainability of fish stocks and enhancing food security through the development and sustainability of fish wealth, as well as supporting the Ministry’s efforts within the scope of the blue economy and indicators of the sustainable development goals (Goal 14).

The Hadaq application also features important links that enable the fisherman to easily access the electronic service for renewing the fishing boat license, the annual calendar of decisions regulating fishing, and important instructions for safe sailing.