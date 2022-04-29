Climate change An exceptional heat wave plagues India and Pakistan – more than a billion people at risk

According to experts, the heat wave is the result of climate change.

Record the heat wave has hit southern asia in April, especially india and pakistan. The issue was reported by several international media outlets on Friday.

In Pakistan, March was already the hottest in more than 60 years, and in April the average temperature has been as much as 6-8 degrees warmer than usual, Reuters reports. On Friday, temperatures soared to 47 degrees in some areas.

Delhi, India, was 43 degrees on Friday, according to AFP news agency. The city continued to put out a fire that began on Tuesday at the city’s 60-meter-high landfill. The heat has caused hundreds of forest fires in India in recent weeks in areas that normally have rain, sleet or even snow at this time of year.

A burning landfill was shut down in Delhi on 29 April. Photo: REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

To northern Pakistan rushes are feared as the heat has melted glaciers in the Himalayas and other surrounding mountains. About seven million people live in flood risk areas, according to Reuters.

There have been widespread power outages in both India and Pakistan, leading to even more difficult conditions. Countries produce much of their energy from coal, and stocks have dwindled due to increased energy demand due to temperatures. According to Reuters, in certain areas of Pakistan, electricity has been cut off for up to 10 to 14 hours a day.

The boy cooled in the ocean in Karachi, Pakistan on April 29th. Photo: REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro

Experts according to the heat wave, which foreshadows an even more toasty summer in the region, is the result of climate change. More than a billion people are estimated to be at risk from the effects of the heat. Heat-related health symptoms such as heat stroke, fever, nausea, and diarrhea have increased in certain areas, especially in school-age children, news agencies report.

In India, heat relief is expected at the start of the monsoon season in May. A researcher at the Indian Meteorological Institute estimated on Friday that the heat would last for at least another three days.

AFP: n According to a researcher at Imperial College London, exceptional heat waves have become significantly more common in India. In the past, they came once every 50 years, today once every four years.