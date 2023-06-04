The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed that the “National Farms Sustainability” initiative, which it recently launched, aims to create a sustainable market for national farms and farms at the state level by contracting with governmental and semi-governmental agencies to provide them with their needs of annual food and agricultural products in three stages: raising the purchases of the agencies The government pledged 50% of domestic production during 2023, then raising that percentage to 70% by 2025, then 100% in 2030.

It stated that the total number of farms in the country amounted to 38,000 farms that follow various farming methods and several agricultural production systems, including farms that follow organic farming methods and are based on an area of ​​46,000 dunums, and others that follow hydroponic farming methods (without soil) and are based on an area of ​​1,000 dunums. Its production of vegetables is about 156 thousand tons annually, and more than 500 thousand tons of field crops and fodder, and its production of fruits is estimated at about 200 thousand tons, and the total local agricultural production of vegetables currently covers more than 20% of the total market needs, and the percentage reaches in Some crops, such as cucumbers, reach 80%, supported by the Ministry’s plans and initiatives to enhance the work of local farmers and modern farming mechanisms.

The Ministry has developed several plans that serve to enhance national agricultural production, including continuing to develop legislation and services regulating the agricultural sector and achieving food security, such as the National Strategy for Food Security 2051, in addition to promoting the use of modern technologies in agricultural production in line with the climatic conditions in the country, which require the adoption of Sustainable farming systems, organic, vertical and hydroponic farming.

The “National Farms Sustainability” initiative aims to align with the objectives of the Food Security Strategy 2051, expand local production by ensuring purchase agreements, raise the state’s self-sufficiency rate for selected food items, and improve the income of Emirati farms without affecting food trade.

The initiative seeks to prepare a mechanism to organize purchases for national food products, develop a database of the needs of local government agencies and other agencies for fresh national food products and quantities of production from national farms, adopt a list of types of fresh national food products, and prepare a plan to increase the percentage of purchases for government agencies and other agencies from National food products, setting up an evaluation and follow-up mechanism to ensure the implementation of purchases for national food products, as well as setting up an organized mechanism for companies specialized in sustainable agricultural production to supervise ensuring the availability of products from farms to the relevant authorities.

In the first phase of the initiative, 10 food products and agricultural items were identified: red meat, poultry, table eggs, dairy products, dates, leafy vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and eggplant.

