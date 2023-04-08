A man from the town of Glenallen, Missouri, inspects the damage caused by a hurricane that hit large areas of the country last Wednesday morning, leaving behind damage to housing and public infrastructure, after killing at least five people and injuring dozens. The United States has witnessed several severe storms during the past two weeks, which once again pushed the issue of climate change, although it is mainly an environmental scientific issue, to the forefront of the public political debate taking place between the two main parties (“Republican” and “Democratic”), on the horizon of the presidential elections and their expected campaigns. Next year. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
#Climate #change..
Leave a Reply