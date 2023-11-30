Of Ruggiero Corcella

The results of the Ipsos survey for Amref Italia in view of the first Health Day of COP28 Heat waves and higher temperatures, indicated as the phenomena with the greatest impact

What do Italians think of the climate change? What are the greatest health risks and what consequences could it have not only in our country but also in a continent as close to us as Africa? This is what the research carried out by Ipsos tried to understand Amref Italy. Well as far as the climate is concerned, 90% of Italians believe that change represents a serious threat for the whole world, especially for the global health of individuals.

The most feared events: heat waves and high temperatures The third edition of the survey «Africa and health: the opinion of Italians» was conducted in view of the first Health Day within Cop28 (scheduled in Dubai, Sunday 3 December), which will see the participation of Health Ministers from all over the world to talk about the topic of global health in relation to climate change and at which Amref will be present as spokesperson for the needs of the African continent. The manifestation of climate change that will have the worst consequences on our planet, according to those interviewed, is represented by the increase in heat waves and rising temperatures (46%); the same concern poured on our country last year was 12 percentage points less.

In second place – among the threats to the planet – the increase in drought and the decrease in water availability (44%) and to follow decrease in food availability due to impacts on agriculture (37%) e the increase in floods (33%).

The causes of climate change 69% of those interviewed say they put the health of citizens all over the world at great risk. If African citizens are very at risk for 68% of the respondents in the sample, at the level of European citizens, including Italians, the maximum concern threshold drops slightly (65%).

Issues related to climate change are often associated with direct human activity (86%) which risks having gone too far and for which today the world population finds itself paying the consequences of not having implemented effective and timely solutions to address climate change in time: In fact, 6 out of 10 people believe that it is now too late to implement decisive measures for climate change. 33% are instead convinced that there is exaggerated alarmism regarding climate change and the situation is not that serious.

Health problems without borders Health problems have no borders and middle- and high-income countries should contribute more to try to protect the health of low-income countries. This is the opinion of 68% of this year’s respondents, in line with the 2022 and 2021 data. 84% of the sample believes that their health is linked to that of citizens in the rest of the world, while those who believe their health is linked to that of African citizens drops to 79%. Supporting the health of citizens of low-income countries therefore means, indirectly, also supporting the health of their own citizens as they are closely related.

Chronic diseases, For survey participants, the main perceived threats to the health of European citizens are represented by chronic diseases (45%), economic crisis (33%) and only 26% from the effects of climate change. The main perceived threats to the health of African citizens are represented by infectious diseases (56% of which only 7% is represented by the Covid19 pandemic), living conditions (52%) and poor availability of healthcare facilities and workers (41%). «We have a duty to respond to those who say it is too late to do anything. It's true, the health of the planet is at risk. Climate change and the onset of new infectious diseases threaten it" declares the director of Amref Italia, Guglielmo Micucci.

«Spillover» «In the last ten years according to the World Health Organization there has been a 63% increase in infectious diseases transmitted between animals and humans – continues the director of Amref -. While waiting to discover the new frontiers of artificial intelligence, these data show us that we must trust the scientific community, which tells us that human health can no longer ignore the health of the environment and animals. You see malaria – transmitted by mosquitoes – which, due to climate change, could intensify and re-emerge in regions where it had been eliminated. 96% of malaria deaths in 2021 were in Africa, 80% of them were children. Faced with current diseases and the threat of future ones, we have a duty to believe that it is never too late. For this reason, Amref’s work will be to bring the demands of Africa to Cop28 and, in Italy, reiterate that health and the environment can no longer travel on separate paths. To reiterate that it is false and harmful to think that human health comes first and above all else. That there is only one health and that it doesn’t even look at borders.”

New approaches The challenges and threats of our century require new approaches and innovative intervention strategies. «Amref has been promoting since 2006 the One Health approachwhich integrates several aspects: human health, environmental health and animal health. Most problems originate at the human-animal-environment interface and it is at the same interface that solutions can be found. No scientific discipline and no country has sufficient knowledge and resources to individually address emerging health issues. An investment and collective effort is therefore necessary to develop knowledge and skills", underlines the humanitarian organization.

«One Health proposes a collaborative approach between different professional disciplines, to achieve an optimal and integrated health condition of people, animals and the environment. In particular, at the Regional Conference on Climate Change and Health, held in August in MalawiAmref shared together with other entities involved in the continent, such as AFIDEP (African Institute for Development Policy), PACJA (Panafrican Climate Justice Alliance) and the World Health Organization, a common African position on climate change and global health capable of exploiting the potential of the One Health approach.”

«This is a request that will be reported at the Cop28 Health Day and that promotes the health and functioning of African ecosystems, improves access to preventive, informative and curative health services for communities and increases the capacity of infrastructure to address the growing health challenges triggered by climate change. The proposal promotes adopting a holistic approach to health on the model of the One Health approach, which is effective in promoting the adaptation and strengthening of African health systems. One of the priorities of Amref and the other signatory organizations is also to stimulate the countries of the North of the world to intensify their actions to mitigate the causes and effects of climate change, in particular with concrete commitments to reduce emissions. It is also underlined how important it is to strengthen African leadership on the issue, precisely in consideration of the serious repercussions the continent is experiencing.” For Amref Health Africa, the global director Githinji Gitahi, the director for Population Health and Environment, Martin Muchangi and the global director for International Relations, Desta Lakew will be present at Cop28.

