Climate change | A dry spring disciplined Finland’s grain harvest – the researcher sees signs of a big change

The barley harvest suffered the worst. According to the researcher, the changed climate is driving farmers to favor autumn sowing.

This summer the grain harvest is about to be 13 percent lower than the ten-year average, predicts the Finnish Natural Resource Center (Luke) published on Friday yield estimate.

The decline is due to the poor harvest of Finland’s most cultivated grain, barley. It remains a quarter smaller than usual. The barley harvest estimate is 1.1 billion kilos, which is not enough for domestic demand. Barley is mainly used as animal feed and malt.

Oat and wheat crops instead look normal. The harvest of 100 million kilos of rye is exceptionally good and is enough to fully cover the domestic demand.

Because of the barley, however, the total harvest is clearly lower than the average year.

I’m reading chief actuary Anneli Partalan according to the main culprit for a bad barley harvest is a dry spring. Barley is sown in Finland in the spring. Even though there was enough heat, the barley couldn’t use it properly in the dry soil.

“That’s why the harvest was historically small,” says Partala.

He reminds that 2021 and 2018 were also bad grain harvest years. In 2021, the barley harvest was so small that the previous equally bad slump had to be looked up in statistics from the 1970s.

According to Partala, in the 21st century, a downward trend can be seen in grain yields. This may sound surprising when Finland’s climate is warming twice as fast as the world average. Warming is caused by greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity.

One would think that the heat would help food production in a northern country like Finland, where we have learned to fear frost. However, due to drought problems, climate change has not turned out to be good news even for farmers.

Climate change is drying up Finland’s soil, because warming increases evaporation. Mostly soil dries up just in spring.

“If something like this remains, that the springs are drier, then the harvest levels will be weaker,” says Partala.

On the other hand, the crops sown in autumn did well this year as well. They are less affected by a dry spring, because they have already grown their roots in the previous autumn. Therefore, they are able to utilize the moisture from melting snow better than spring-sown grains.

“They had time to take root and immediately started growing when it got warm in the spring.”

In Finland, for example, rye and winter wheat are sown in autumn.

In sight may be the first signs of a revolution in farming methods in Finland in order to adapt to climate change. Partala has heard that autumn sowing has been started with great enthusiasm this year.

Today, according to Partala, only about a tenth of the cultivated area is sown in autumn. That share will probably grow, Partala estimates.

“We are going in that direction.”

In addition to tolerating the spring drought, autumn sowing has another advantage, because if you sow in the autumn, the field will have a plant cover even in the winter. Climate change increases winter rains that wash away the soil. The plant cover binds the soil and prevents erosion, so the growth condition of the soil remains better.

Also changes in meat production are reflected in the crop forecast. The gentle decrease in meat consumption is reflected in the demand for barley. In addition, according to Partala, the desire of meat producers to increase their domesticity has increased the popularity of pea cultivation.

Pea can replace foreign soy as a source of protein for farm animals. The pea harvest is estimated to grow to 117 million kilograms this year. It breaks the previous record for the fifth consecutive year.