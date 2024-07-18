Climate change|Britain is considered a pioneer in the cultured meat industry in Europe, because after leaving the EU, food regulation has been liberalized.

Britain is the first European country that has approved the sale of lab-grown meat, so-called cultured meat, as pet food.

A British newspaper reporting on the matter of The Guardian according to the authority responsible for animal and plant health, a company called Meatly has received a sales permit. It plans to have its first farmed chicken products on sale later this year.

The Guardian says that the company produces cultured chicken by taking a small sample of a chicken egg, which is grown with vitamins and amino acids in a laboratory. The end result is a pate-like paste.

On my own on their website Meatly emphasizes that only one egg has been used to make the meat cells it cultivates.

“We do not breed or kill animals. 50 billion [vuosittain teuraaksi joutuvan] instead of a chicken, we need one egg, one time, and we’ve created an infinite amount of meat,” Meatly’s executive Owen Ensor explained the process For The New York Times (NY Times).

Interest towards cultured meat is explained not only by avoiding animal suffering, but also by concerns about the effects of meat production on the climate.

In the academic journal Global Environmental Changes published research according to the pet food industry’s emissions are on the same scale as the entire state of the Philippines. If the pet food industry were a country, it would be the 60th largest polluter in the world.

from the University of Winchester according to the study however, up to 81 percent of pet owners would be willing to feed their cats and dogs with farmed meat.

The NY Times writes that Britain is ahead of other European countries in terms of cultured meat because of Brexit. By leaving the EU behind, Britain also got away from having to comply with the regulation of the food industry.

According to The Guardian, the conservative government that stepped down in July also sought to speed up sales permits for cultured meat intended for human consumption. It remains to be seen how Labor will react to deregulation framed by the former government as a Brexit benefit.