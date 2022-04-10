It was one of the biggest questions about climate change of the early 2000s: Had the planet’s fever rise stopped, even as humans pumped more gas that trapped heat into Earth’s atmosphere?

At the turn of the century, the scientific understanding of climate change was built on solid foundations. Decades of research have shown that carbon dioxide was accumulating in the Earth’s atmosphere, thanks to human activities such as burning fossil fuels and clearing of carbon-storing forests, and that global temperatures were rising as a result.

Yet the weather records seemed to show that global warming slowed between around 1998 and 2012. How could it be? After careful study, the scientists found that the apparent pause was a hiccup in the data. The Earth, in fact, had continued to warm.

This hiccup, however, has elicited a disproportionate response from climate change skeptics and scientists. It serves as a case study on how public perception shapes what science does, for better or for worse.

The mystery of what has been called the “Break in climate change” it emerged as scientists accumulated data on the planet’s average surface temperature year after year. Several organizations maintain their own temperature datasets; each is based on observations collected at weather stations and from ships and buoys around the world.

The actual amount of warming varies from year to year, but overall the trend is increasing and record warm years are becoming more common. The 1995 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, for example, noted that the last few years have been among the warmest recorded since 1860.

And then came the mighty 1997-1998 El Niño, a weather model that transferred large amounts of heat from the ocean to the atmosphere. As a result, the planet’s temperature soared, but then, according to meteorological records, it seemed to drop dramatically. Between 1998 and 2012, the global mean surface temperature increased to less than half that of 1951 and 2012.

It didn’t make sense. Global warming is expected to accelerate over time as people increase the rate at which they add gases that trap heat in the atmosphere. By the mid-2000s, climate change skeptics had seized the narrative that “Global warming has stopped”.

Most professional climate scientists weren’t studying the phenomenon, as most believed that the apparent pause was within the range of natural temperature variability. But public attention quickly caught up with them, and researchers have started to investigate if the break was real. It was a high-profile shift in the scientific focus.

“By studying that anomalous period, we have learned many lessons about both the climate system and the scientific process”says Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist now with tech company Stripe.

Climate change: hypothesis

In the early 2010s, scientists were working hard to explain why global temperature records appeared to be flat. Ideas included the contribution of the cooling of sulfur particles emitted by coal-fired power plants and the heat absorbed by the Atlantic and southern oceans.

These studies were the most focused attempt ever made to try to understand the factors that drive year-to-year temperature variability. They revealed how much natural variability can be expected when factors such as a powerful El Niño are superimposed on a long-term warming trend.

Scientists have spent years investigating the alleged warming pause, spending more time and resources than they otherwise could have. So many articles have been published about the apparent pause that scientists have started joking that the journal Nature Climate Change he should have changed his name in Nature Hiatus.

Then, in 2015, a team led by researchers from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published a jaw-dropping conclusion in the journal Science. The rise in global temperatures had not stabilized; rather, incomplete data had overshadowed ongoing global warming.

When multiple Arctic temperature records were included and biases in the ocean temperature data corrected, the NOAA dataset showed that warming continued. With the data just corrected, the apparent pause in global warming has vanished. A 2017 study led by Hausfather confirmed and extended these findings, as well as other reports.

Even after the publication of these studies, the pause remained uA favorite topic of climate skeptics, who used it to argue that concern about global warming was exaggerated. Congressman Lamar Smith, a Republican from Texas who chaired the House of Representatives science committee in the mid-2010s, was particularly angered by the 2015 NOAA study.

He asked to see the underlying data, also accusing NOAA of altering it. (The agency denied falsifying the data.) “In retrospect, it is clear that we have focused too much on the apparent interruption”, says Hausfather. Understanding why global temperature records seemed to stabilize between 1998 and 2012 is important, but so is maintaining an overview of the broader understanding of climate change.

The hiccup represented a brief fluctuation in a much longer and much more prominent trend. Science is based on testing hypotheses and questioning conclusions, but here is a case where the search for an anomaly has probably gone too far.

It caused researchers to question their conclusions and spend a lot of time questioning their established methods, says Stephan Lewandowsky, a cognitive scientist at the University of Bristol who has studied climate scientists’ response to the pause. Scientists studying the hiatus could have instead worked to provide clear information to policymakers about the reality of global warming and the urgency to address it.

Debates over whether the pause was real or not fueled public confusion as well undermined efforts to get people to take aggressive action to reduce the impacts of climate change. This is an important lesson for the future, says Lewandowsky.

“My feeling is that the scientific community has moved on”He says. “Conversely, the political agents behind organized denial have learned a different lesson, which is that the meme” global warming has stopped “is very effective in generating public complacency, and therefore they will use it at every opportunity.”

Some climate deniers are already talking about a new one “break time” in global warming because not all of the past five years have set a new record, he notes. However, the general trend remains clear: global temperatures have continued to rise in recent years. The seven warmest years on record have all occurred since 2015, and every decade since the 1980s has been warmer than the one before.