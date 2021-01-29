Because of Corona, the concerns of “Fridays for Future” have moved into the background – they have by no means disappeared. They are directly related to the pandemic, says Luisa Neubauer.

Greta Thunberg colleague Luisa Neubauer puts certain hopes in Armin Laschet (CDU).

puts certain hopes in Armin Laschet (CDU). Three points however it throws in one Watson interview the GroKo under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

however it throws in one Watson interview the GroKo under Chancellor Angela Merkel. To the Economics course After the corona vaccination, the activist has a clear demand.

Zurich – How do they rate it Fridays for Future activists the current climate policy? Luisa Neubauer has now been talking to the Swiss news site Watson given their personal assessment – from Laschet to Söder to Merkel. The 24 year olds is the German figurehead of the movement originally coming from Sweden and a member of the Greens – but does not want to run for the Bundestag, but rather for the Street protest put.

In Germany, people often believe “that you can free yourself from the consequences of climate change”, she stated in the interview about the fact that it was loud Germanwatch continue to the Top 20 countries heard who are most affected by it. According to the index, in this country are between 2000 and 2019 10,700 people by Weather extremes perished – “that is not reasonable, there is no political justification for that“, Says Neubauer.

Luisa Neubauer and Greta Thunberg spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel about climate policy in August 2020 © picture alliance / dpa / Federal Government / Steffen Kugler

Greta Thunberg colleague Luisa Neubauer on Merkel & Co .: “Armin Laschet could create a big shift”

Hopefully, however, Neubauer’s view of the USA. The Climate protection plan from US President Joe Biden is good, because he is now “under a lot of pressure to do justice to the climate protection activists”. Also to the new CDU chairman and prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet she seems to believe: “He could get one there big shift create if he manages to develop a Christian Democratic climate protection plan that does not match the Paris Agreement breaks. ”

The shift from Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) however, makes them skeptical. Söder as climate chancellor? “Even the most intimate embrace of a beech tree does not reverse the ecological destruction that the CSU is currently supporting,” she scoffs, referring to how his party has “absurd distance rules for wind turbines” Renewable energies expansion brake and the Surface sealing drive forward on an “almost predatory scale”. “But maybe Mr. Söder will surprise us.”

Luisa Neubauer: “To call Angela Merkel still today as climate chancellor, I would find cynical”

And she certainly does not want to go into any further attribution: “To call Angela Merkel the climate chancellor today would be cynical”, so Neubauer too Watson. Your criticisms:

The goals of the Paris Climate Agreement are even further away.

are even further away. The Coal exit happen too late and too unfairly.

happen too late and too unfairly. The Traffic turnaround only go slowly.

Neubauer's appeal for 2021: Den economic reconstruction after corona operate in a climate-friendly manner. "There is one direct connection between the appearance of Pandemics and the fact that humans have the Habitat of many wild animals always further destroyed. But this connection is still being negated ", she is sure.