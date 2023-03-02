March is just beginning and already brings a strong heat wave under the arm. Take caution as the weather forecast today March 2, 2023 warns you of high temperatures between 19 to 26 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius.

This both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico, in addition to the fact that in both entities Partly cloudy skies will dominate throughout the dayaccording to the CONAGUA National Meteorological System.

Heat wave in CDMX

Activated the yellow alert for this Thursday in Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Venustiano Carranza.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection provides maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius on schedule from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..

South and southeast winds will blow from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with some night gusts. It is recommended to stay tuned for updates to the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

At night the thermometer will mark 21°C and on Friday morning it will mark 13°C, so it will be cool at dawn.

Weather Edomex March 2, 2023:

During the morning atmosphere will be cool to temperate with partly cloudy skies in the State of Mexico, according to information from the National Water Commission.

In the afternoon there will be warm environment with partly cloudy sky; without rain in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature in Edomex is 27 to 29°C.

We invite you to read:

The south component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h and possible dust storms.