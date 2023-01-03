The first week of the year comes with everything! This almost navel day of the week will be characterized by a severe weather forecast related to low temperatures between 4 to 6 degrees Celcius during the early hours of dawn in all the mayoralties of Mexico City.

Situation that warranted the activation of the Yellow Alert in Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzaloc, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, La Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan, Xochimilco and Venustiano Carranza.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) announced in its most recent report, at the time, that the environment will remain warm throughout the day accompanied by clear to partly cloudy sky.

The thermometer will mark temperatures between 15 to 21 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 23 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 14 degrees Celcius at nightfall on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The air quality is regular with average values ​​of 60 points and PM2.5. The wind will be from the South and Southeast component from 15 to 30 km/h.

Weather Edomex 03 January 2023:

The National Meteorological System (SMN) foresees cold environment at dawn this Tuesday with possible frosts in high parts of the State of Mexico.

While in the afternoon it is forecast partly cloudy sky and without rain in Edomex or in Mexico City.

The temperature in the Mexican territory will oscillate between 8 to 22 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 24 degrees Celcius.

The wind will blow from the south from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h and possible dust storms.