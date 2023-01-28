Heat with temperature up to 24 degrees Celcius Y poor air quality are part of the most outstanding weather conditions scheduled for this Saturday as part of the weather forecast today january 28, 2023 in Mexico City.

The local thermometer will mark temperatures between 9 to 18 degrees Celcius with maximum up to 24 degrees Celcius after 4:00 p.m. At dusk they are expected temperatures between 14 to 11 degrees Celcius.

The environment will be hot in the day Y will rule the clear skyreported the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

Cold sadado in CDMX:

During the dawn of this Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Orange alert due to low temperatures between 1 and 3 °C, with possible frost in the town halls Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Xochimilco.

Something similar in Álvaro Obregón, Coyoacán and Cuajimalpawhere the activated yellow alert by forecast of low temperatures between 4 and 6 °Cespecially in the upper parts of the demarcations.

Air quality in CDMX:

With high values ​​of 104 points and PM10, the Secretariat of Civil Protection analyzes poor air quality this Saturday in Mexico City. It is recommended to avoid outdoor activities.

The wind will blow from the North component from 15 to 30 km/h.

Weather Edomex January 28, 2023:

The weather forecast today january 28, 2023 considers cold to very cold environment with possible frost in high areas of the State of Mexico, as well as possible fog banks.

The National Meteorological System forecasts sky with scattered clouds Y haze during the day.

No chance of rain both in Edomex and in CDMX.

The estimated maximum temperature this Saturday in the Mexican territory is 23 to 25°C.

We invite you to read:

The south component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h.