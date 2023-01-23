New start of the week! To start this Monday we will tell you in DEBATE what is planned by the weather forecast today January 23, 2023 in Mexico Cityamong which stands out a heat wave related to the maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celcius.

Cold Monday in CDMX

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reports a very cold dawn with possible frost Due to the high probability of low temperatures between 1 to 3 degrees in neighborhoods of the mayoralties Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilcowhere the activated Orange alert.

as well as the yellow alert in Alvaro Obregon, Cuajimalpa and Tlahuacwhere today’s weather forecast by the local authority calls for low temperatures between 4 to 6 degrees Celcius.

From then on the local thermometer will mark temperatures between 11 to 20 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 23 degrees Celcius,

