The meteorological report of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection informs that this Tuesday, February 28, the maximum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius in the Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The thermometer will mark temperatures between 17 to 25 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 28 degrees Celsiuswhich will be reached after 3:00 p.m.

Basically the temperature will continue to rise, the weather will be very hot during the day and will dominate clear to partly cloudy skies.

Heat wave in 10 municipalities of CDMX

Activated the yellow alert in Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza.

There are foreseen maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius on schedule from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Rain is not expected.

Variable direction winds will blow from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with some nighttime gusts.

It is recommended to stay tuned for updates to the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

At night the thermometer will mark 22°C and on Wednesday morning it will mark 13°C, so it will be cool at dawn.

Weather Edomex February 28, 2023:

There will be partly cloudy sky during the morning and partly cloudy sky in the afternoon of this Tuesday, February 28 with a probability of some isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) in the Edomex.

There is no chance of rain in Mexico Cityaccording to the most recent report of the National Water Commission, through the National Meteorological System.

The estimated maximum temperature for this end of the month is 28 to 30°C.

We invite you to read:

The south component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h.