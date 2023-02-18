The body already knows that it is the weekend, but if you still do not know what is expected in the weather this day we will tell you the weather forecast today february 18, 2023 in the Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection activated yellow alert by low temperatures between 4 and 6 °C during dawn in Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo and Tláhuac.

Heat wave in CDMX

From there on out the thermometer will mark temperatures between 10 to 21 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

after a heat wave the temperature will begin to drop after 3:00 p.m. to 18 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast for tomorrow February 19, 2023 foresees a sunrise with temperatures below 9 degrees Celsius.

The air quality is bad with high values ​​of 107 points and PM10. The wind will be of a variable component from 15 to 30 km/h. It is recommended to be aware of the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

Weather Edomex February 18, 2023:

is forecast cold to very cold environment with probability of frost at dawn in high areas of the Valley of Mexico, which covers part of the State of Mexico.

The National Water Commission foresees sky with scattered clouds most of the day, warm atmosphere during the afternoonwithout rain in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature in the territory is 25 to 27°C.

We invite you to read:

The wind of variable direction from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h.