Ein child lies there. It has only just been born, but already in despair, its legs trembling on the stalks of summer air, its toothless mouth crowing. The parents stand by the child, they are busy with obvious, important questions: Is it taken care of, why is it crying, will it scratch its eyes out? And you yourself, just an observer, ask yourself what you are doing to him with his existence in the world. Will it be bearable and what can be done to help?

These are the weeks of big fires and empty riverbeds. Of dried up crops, droughts and growing deserts. It is summer. The sea off Mallorca becomes a bathtub. The woods are glowing and the thunderstorm that is just approaching sounds ominous to the child. One does not want to go among the apocalyptists and not even start with the war in Europe and the plagues. But everything has gotten really mixed up since my own childhood in the nineties. When has it ever felt like this? Better not bring any more children into this world, they advise you today, did you also say that back then?

Another generation that has epiphanies at the sight of their children, you may scoff. But this is the generation that barely a few years ago understood what dents in wealth are. That their children will most likely have to pay off their accumulated debts on the planet. The generation of those who still stayed overnight in the fields, then did internships and believed in a thousand futures. Sure, there was something buried deep in the memory, after 9/11 and before the great stock market crash: a world-traveling American vice president with his uncomfortable truth, who wanted to explain to people how great their responsibility was, and before the catastrophe warned.

















<br />



























That was 2006, the year of the summer fairy tale. As Al Gore’s words hummed through the classroom, there were moments of dismay, of irritation. But what was all this supposed to mean for a few seniors in concrete terms?

Not a step closer

Fighting climate change has been a goal of the international community since the 1970s. And yet the goal has not moved any closer. On the contrary, in the last thirty years of all things, the speed of global warming has once again increased significantly.







In his 2019 essay What If We Stopped Pretending, American writer Jonathan Franzen formulated the dubious advice to acknowledge that it was too late to save. Those under 30, Franzen wrote, will experience “the radical destabilization of life on Earth: crop failures, apocalyptic fires, imploding economies, epic floods, hundreds of millions of people fleeing regions made uninhabitable by extreme heat or drought.” – better to be prepared for it. Franzen described what scientists had long warned about. As soon as global warming exceeds two degrees, the world will change. Humanity will continue to exist, but under much worse conditions. You can only delay the “point of no return”. “There is no hope. Just for us.”

Franzen devised the strategy of the cool ability to abstract, which in the face of the imminent catastrophe goes far beyond the thought of one’s own children, a hyper-idealistic willingness, given the complete impossibility of idealism, to continue against all odds: whoever still hopes for rescue will only despair and of frightened by every new fire. Those who accept the catastrophe can begin to think about their scope, about “the urgency of almost any world-improving action”.





