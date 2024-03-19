Home page World

From: Rebecca Rohrich

This afternoon the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports on the state of the Earth's climate. The hope for good news is low – on the contrary. © IMAGO/designprojects

On Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported what the Earth's climate was doing: it was on “red alert”

Update from March 19th, April 15th: When the world climate report for 2023 was published, Celeste Saulo, the head of the World Weather Organization (WMO), spoke of a “red alert”. The data now published confirms the fears. According to the WMO, the global average temperature last year was around 1.45 degrees above pre-industrialization levels. Before 2023, 2016 was the warmest year with around 1.3 degrees plus.

According to the WMO, 90 percent of ocean regions experienced a heat wave last year. The glaciers have also lost more ice than in any other year since records began in 1950. The extent of Antarctic sea ice has reached a negative record. The global average sea level was also higher last year than ever since measurements began in 1993. Compared to the start of measurements, the increase has doubled in the last ten years. This is due to melting glaciers and sea ice, as well as the thermal expansion of warmer water.

Climate catastrophe sends its signs ahead: world climate report awaited with great concern

First report from March 19th, 11:38 a.m.: Geneva – It seems a bit like a gloomy omen that another dramatic weather situation is to be reported on earth just as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is publishing its annual report in Geneva: Brazil is currently groaning under one previous heat wave with temperatures beyond 60 degrees. According to the weather service, for example, a temperature of over 62 degrees Celsius was measured in Brazil's coastal metropolis of Rio de Janeiro. The authorities warn of consequences for health.

This weather situation is most likely not a coincidence. The surface of the world's oceans is hotter than ever in a year, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer. Since March 2023 there have been “daily records,” as CNN reports. The result of the warming of the seas is extreme weather events, as people in South America are currently experiencing. The climate-related change in the Gulf Stream may even result in a new ice age in Europeas Dutch researchers predicted in a study.

The WMO report for 2023 is likely to be further evidence of ongoing climate change. In January, the UN organization declared that 2023 would be the hottest year since weather records began. New temperature records were set in every month between June and December.

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) publishes report 2023: One record chases the next

The previous WMO report already diagnosed the global climate as being in a critical state by 2022:

The global average temperatures The last eight years were the highest since records began.

The last eight years were the highest since records began. Glacier melt reached record levels in Europe.

reached record levels in Europe. The global mean temperature was around in 2022 1.15 degrees Celsius above the average from 1850 to 1900. Current warming is therefore in the upper range of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's predictions.

above the average from 1850 to 1900. Current warming is therefore in the upper range of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's predictions. La Niña conditions continued into 2022. At least one occurred in more than half of the upper ocean layers marine heat wave.

Warming and ocean sea levels are at record levels – a trend that will continue for many centuries.

are at record levels – a trend that will continue for many centuries. This has never happened before Antarctic sea ice extended during the southern winter.

According to WMO chief Celeste Saulo, global warming is “the greatest challenge facing humanity”. In order to avert the catastrophic consequences of climate change, the international community agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 to limit global warming to well below two degrees, but if possible to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era. The world is far away from that at the moment. Publication is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, 2 p.m.