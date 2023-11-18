The phenomenon will intensify in December and should worsen phenomena around the world; planning to mitigate effects must be anticipated

The heavy rains that flooded cities in the South and Southeast of the country and the historic drought recorded in Amazonas in the 2nd half of 2023 are effects of climate instability that is expected to last into next year.

According to the Cemaden/MCTI (National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), the forecast is that the effects of the so-called El Niño will intensify from December and continue until February 2024. The phenomenon occurs due to the above-normal warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean close to the Equator. This change alters the circulation of winds and the formation of rain in different regions of the planet.

To better understand the panorama and effects of the phenomenon for 2024, the Power360 interviewed Anne Alencar, director of science at Ipam (Amazon Environmental Research Institute). Alencar warns that next year should present even more intense challenges than those of 2023. “We are going to have a calamity situation worse than what we are already experiencing”he stated.

The expert says that the general panorama is that the climate crisis will intensify with several simultaneous phenomena “that feed each other”. She cites, in addition to El Niño, the AMO (English acronym for Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation), which warms the ocean waters in the equatorial region and is worsened by the increase in temperatures with global warming.

In 2023, the phenomenon has already caused climate imbalances across the country. The southern region faced an extratropical cyclone, influenced by El Niño, which hit hundreds of cities and left almost 50 people dead. The Amazon is suffering its biggest drought in 43 years. O Midwest and Southeast broke temperature records, with thermal sensations exceeding 50 ºC in Rio de Janeiro.

As for the impacts of El Niño, Alencar explains that they vary in each region. The Amazon, however, has the most worrying scenario in the assessment of the Ipam director. “It will be a slightly drier rainy period. The implication of this is that, during this rainy period, there is a recharge of water in the soils of the Amazon and rivers that will not be complete”, said Alencar.

“We are already coming from a very severe dry season that caused very strong water stress. The Amazon will not be able to reduce this water stress satisfactorily, which will lead to an even worse dry season”, he added.

For the expert, containing the worsening of climate conditions and helping the most affected population should be among the government’s priorities for next year. She cites, as an example, planned and integrated actions to “almost ban” the use of fire during the dry season, in addition to distributing food, ensuring access and distribution of drinking water to impacted families and allocating resources to regions at risk.

Read the effects of El Niño predicted for each region of the country: