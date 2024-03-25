Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicoof the National Metereological Servicefor this one Monday March 25.

Mexico's valley

A cool to temperate environment is forecast at dawn, being cold in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. In the afternoon, a warm atmosphere, partially cloudy skies with mist and no rain are expected in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Wind from the south and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in Mexico City and gusts of up to 70 km/h in areas of the State of Mexico, which could cause dust devils. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 12 to 14 °C and the maximum is 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 2 to 4 °C and the maximum 23 to 25 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains on the peninsula. Probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, during the morning fog banks on the western coast of the peninsula. Cold atmosphere in the morning, being very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Baja California, Baja California Sur and the Gulf of California; with dust devils on the peninsula. Waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the west coast of the region.

North pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Sonora and showers in Sinaloa. Possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora and Sinaloa (north). Temperate to cool environment in the morning and very cold to freezing with frost in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Sonora and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Sinaloa.

Central Pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool to very cold atmosphere in the morning and cold in high areas of Michoacán. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere. Wind from the west and southwest from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Jalisco, and from 40 to 60 km/h in Nayarit and Michoacán, all with dust devils; Gusts of up to 40 km/h in Colima.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy sky with isolated rains in Chiapas; Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Guerrero and Oaxaca. In the morning, temperate atmosphere, as well as cool in mountain areas. During the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, being extremely hot in Oaxaca and Chiapas. Wind with a southern component (surada) with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Guerrero.

Gulf of Mexico

Scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. In the morning, cool atmosphere in the region and cold in mountain areas of Veracruz, with possible fog banks in the region. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere. Wind with a southern component (surada) with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Veracruz and Tabasco, and wind of variable direction with gusts of equal intensity in Tamaulipas.

Yucatan Peninsula

Scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. Mild atmosphere in the morning and very hot to extremely hot during the afternoon. Wind from the east and southeast from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

North Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua and showers in Durango; no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning; cold to very cold in the mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes; and cold with frost at dawn in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Chihuahua and Durango, cool to temperate atmosphere in Zacatecas, and hot to very hot atmosphere in the rest of the region, being extremely hot in San Luis Potosí (east). Wind from the west and southwest with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, and gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Aguascalientes, all with dust devils. In addition, snow or sleet is forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Central Table

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool morning atmosphere, as well as cold in the high areas of Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla, and very cold in the mountains of Guanajuato. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon; very hot in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos (south) and Puebla (north). Southwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Querétaro, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Morelos, all with dust devils.