This is the Forecast by REGIONS of Mexico for this one Wednesday February 28:

Mexico's valley

At dawn, clear skies and a cool environment are expected in the Valley of Mexico, being cold in the high parts that surround the region. In the afternoon, the sky will persist with scattered cloudiness, a warm to hot atmosphere accompanied by fog and without rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Wind direction variable from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h with possible dust devils. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City will be 10 to 12 °C and the maximum 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature forecast is 3 to 5 °C and the maximum is 24 to 26 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Cloudy skies with intervals of showers in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Fog banks. Cold to very cold environment with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Baja California and temperate in Baja California Sur. Wind from the west and northwest from 15 to 30 km/h in the region.

North pacific

Cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Sonora, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate flooding, landslides or flooding. Isolated rains in Sinaloa. Fog or mist banks at dawn. Very cold morning atmosphere in mountain areas. In the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa (south). Possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Fog or mist banks at dawn in coastal areas. Cool to warm morning atmosphere. In the afternoon, very hot atmosphere. West wind from 10 to 25 km/h.

South Pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Fog or mist banks at dawn in the mountains. Cool to temperate morning atmosphere, and cold in the mountains of Oaxaca and Chiapas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, mainly in coastal areas. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy sky with showers in Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz. Partially cloudy and without rain in Tabasco. Fog or mist banks in high areas of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. Fresh, cold morning atmosphere in the mountains of Veracruz and Tamaulipas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere. North component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Tamaulipas, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Veracruz.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Possible fog banks at dawn in areas of Campeche. Mild morning atmosphere and very hot in the afternoon. Wind from the east and southeast of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the peninsula.

North Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Chihuahua, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and cause flooding, landslides or flooding. Showers in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. No rain in Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Cold to very cold morning atmosphere and with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere. North wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust devils in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas, and gusts of 40 at 60 km/h in Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks in Querétaro, Hidalgo and northern Puebla, as well as isolated rains in Guanajuato. Fresh and cold morning atmosphere with possible frost in high areas of Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. Wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.