Climate | At the current rate, Finland will not meet the goal of carbon neutrality, according to Etla’s forecast

Although industrial emissions have decreased relatively steadily, Finland’s net emissions have remained stable.

Finland greenhouse gas emissions will decrease between 2023 and 2027 at an annual rate of about four percent, according to the emission forecast announced by the Institute for Economic Research (Etla) on Monday.

According to Etla, emissions decreased by more than nine percent in 2020 because the corona pandemic reduced, among other things, air and water traffic and household driving. Emissions from energy production also decreased clearly at that time.

Although the economy recovered in the second year, emissions remained at the 2020 level. Last year, emissions decreased by more than four percent.

Etlan forecasting team researcher Ville Kaitila says that greenhouse gas emissions are concentrated in certain industries and the use of fossil fuels in general.

“In the current year, among other things, the production of emission-free electricity has clearly increased. The biggest impact on the development of emissions has still been the reduction of energy supply emissions,” says Kaitila in the release.

Etla prepares a forecast of the development of Finnish emissions up to five years ahead in connection with the economic macro forecast. The emission forecast is based on Etla’s predicted industry-specific production, household consumption and estimated technological development.

Etla reminds of the goal recorded in the climate act, according to which Finland must be carbon neutral by 2035. In addition to emissions from production activities, emissions from the land use sector are also examined. The land use sector includes forest land, cropland, grasslands, wetlands, built-up areas and wood products.

However, the land use sector’s carbon sink has clearly decreased over the past decade. The amount of deforestation directly affects the figures of the entire land use sector. Forests are still an emission sink, but their impact is smaller than before. In addition, agricultural lands in particular release a considerable amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Although industrial emissions have decreased relatively steadily, Finland’s net emissions have remained stable. However, net emissions should be reduced to zero by 2035 if the goal of carbon neutrality is to be achieved. It can already be seen that it will not succeed with current trends,” Kaitila continues.

According to Etla, the use of fossil fuels should be further reduced. In addition, production technology should be changed to lower emissions anyway and carbon sinks should be strengthened.

Kaitila however, points out that brighter developments are also visible. Among other things, the use of fossil fuels in transport is decreasing even faster and the manufacturing industry is already largely covered by emissions trading.

In addition, companies are encouraged to invest in low-emission technology, and emissions trading is expanding to traffic in 2027.