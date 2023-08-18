The story of General Roberto Vannacci, dismissed in real time from his posts for having published a book “The world upside down” fits into this socio-cultural climate of an Orwellian nightmare.

“Serious climate alarm: the days are getting shorter and some scientists have noticed that the trees are starting to lose their leaves. A denier has been denounced who dared to declare that at the end of August all this is normal “.

Today it may seem like a paradox, or at least ahyperbole. But we are going in this direction: anyone who takes positions that are dystonic with respect to the dominant narrative endorsed by mainstream media, institutions and official science (an expression by which scholars financed by economic lobbies are now understood), is banned. And soon it could even incur a crime, since there are already those who invoke (for example, green Angelo Bonelli) laws against climate denial. The story of General Roberto Vannacci fits into this socio-cultural climate of an Orwellian nightmare, dismissed in real time from his posts for having published a book “The world upside down”, in which he takes critical positions on LGBT and the like. I won’t go into the merits of what the senior officer wrote. However, I find it emetic that a person can be punished for what he writes in a book.

Let’s take note of it, the myth of the West as the cradle of freedom and rights of speech and opinion is over. From the pandemic to the Russo-Ukrainian war, from global warming to gays, whoever touches the single thought dies.

