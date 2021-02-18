The national assembly. (MANUAL COHEN / VIA AFP)

The special committee responsible for the text of the “Climate and resilience” bill was installed Tuesday February 16. The next day, the members of the Citizens’ Convention were heard by the deputies. With a first false note when the opposition discovered that the deadline for tabling amendments was set for February 25.

However, the Citizen’s Climate Convention must give its final opinion on the law on the very last weekend of the month. Translation by Deputy Delphine Batho, former Minister of Ecology: “No parliamentarian will be able to draw inspiration from the opinions of citizens to propose amendments.” Cyril Dion, guarantor of the Convention, was also moved on social networks. Faced with the sling, the calendar has been reshuffled. The deputies gain a week, and will be able to table their amendments until March 3.

But beyond this question of date, the oppositions and part of the ecological ecosystem suspect the executive of wanting to botch the debates. In question, the “programmed legislative time”, the accelerated procedure which will be activated, and which results in a single reading of the text in the Assembly, and only one in the Senate, instead of two in each chamber.

The government also intends to use programmed legislative time, which makes it possible to limit the number of hours to discuss this text. The decision has not been officially announced, “but it’s almost done” slips a walker, who asserts “time constraints”.

“We already know that the Senate will not help us, explains a deputy. We want a number of measures to be taken before the presidential election. “ Without criticizing the method, one of the rapporteurs of the law, Jean-Marc Zulesi, still calls to be “very attentive to the perception of the parliamentary debate by the members of the Convention”. “Maintaining the link is essential, they must remain associated with our discussions”, insists this elected official, aware of the risk of rupture.

The majority have another risk in mind, that of the emergence of protest movements against certain provisions. “There are plenty of measures that can lead truckers tomorrow to block our roads, our ports, our cities, a chosen one trembles. Be careful not to recreate the red caps. “ And this is the challenge for the weeks to come: how to make the least of discontented.