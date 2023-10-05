Climate change, the resistance of Fridays For Future: the dates of the event scheduled for Friday 6 October

Friday 6 October 2023in more than 35 Italian cities, the movement for climate justice Fridays For Future will take to the streets in protest against the inaction of Italian government and the growing denialism of politics and the media. With the slogan “Climate Resistance”, the activists invite Italian citizens to return to the streets despite the worrying repression of activism, with the awareness that collective protection and cohesion will be the basis for safe but powerful participation.

“The enormous cuts to environmental and social policies al National Recovery and Resilience Plan they are a clear signal of the direction the Meloni government wants to take on the climate issue. And the Mattei Plan will make the situation worse” he says Marzio Chirico, Italian spokesperson of the movement. “But people are increasingly aware of the existence and severity of the climate crisis and we intend to welcome and join their strength in our squares on October 6th.”

List of squares throughout Italy

Alessandria, 9am Piazzetta Lega

Alto Vicentino, 8am via Tito Livio

Ancona

Avellino

Bari and Matera, 9am Piazza Diaz

Bergamo, 9.30 am Piazza degli Alpini

Bologna, 9.30 am Piazza San Francesco

Brescia, 9.30 am Largo Formentone

Cagliari, 4pm viale trento

Catania, 9am Piazza Roma

Catanzaro

Civitavecchia

Cuneo, 11am Piazza Galimberti

Florence

Forlì, flashmob at 6pm in Piazza Saffi

Genoa

Gorizia, together with Trieste, the strike will be on 7 October and will be cross-border, Gorizia and Nova Gorica will be connected. Concentration at 1.30 pm in Piazza Vittoria

Lecce, 11 am viale del Università, 2

Lucca, 9.30am piazzale Verdi

Mantua

Messina, 9am Piazza Antonello

Milan, 9.30 am Largo Cairoli

Naples, 9am Piazza Garibaldi

Padua, 9am station square

Palermo, 9am Piazza Verdi

Pavia, 5.30pm climate parade from the Visconti castle

Pesaro, 9am Piazzale Collenuccio

Piacenza, 9am Piazza Respighi

Pisa, 9am Piazza Querrazzi

Pistoia, festival from 4pm in Montuliveto

Rimini, 8.30 am arch of Augustus

Rome, 9.30am Piazza della Repubblica

Turin, 9.30am piazza Satuto

Trento, 6pm sociology hall

Varese, 5.30pm Piazza Repubblica

Venice, 7 October at 5.30pm San Leonardo room

Ventimiglia, 10am Piazza Colombo in Sanremo

Verona

Vicenza, 3.30 pm Piazza Castello

