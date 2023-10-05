Climate change, the resistance of Fridays For Future: the dates of the event scheduled for Friday 6 October
Friday 6 October 2023in more than 35 Italian cities, the movement for climate justice Fridays For Future will take to the streets in protest against the inaction of Italian government and the growing denialism of politics and the media. With the slogan “Climate Resistance”, the activists invite Italian citizens to return to the streets despite the worrying repression of activism, with the awareness that collective protection and cohesion will be the basis for safe but powerful participation.
“The enormous cuts to environmental and social policies al National Recovery and Resilience Plan they are a clear signal of the direction the Meloni government wants to take on the climate issue. And the Mattei Plan will make the situation worse” he says Marzio Chirico, Italian spokesperson of the movement. “But people are increasingly aware of the existence and severity of the climate crisis and we intend to welcome and join their strength in our squares on October 6th.”
List of squares throughout Italy
Alessandria, 9am Piazzetta Lega
Alto Vicentino, 8am via Tito Livio
Ancona
Avellino
Bari and Matera, 9am Piazza Diaz
Bergamo, 9.30 am Piazza degli Alpini
Bologna, 9.30 am Piazza San Francesco
Brescia, 9.30 am Largo Formentone
Cagliari, 4pm viale trento
Catania, 9am Piazza Roma
Catanzaro
Civitavecchia
Cuneo, 11am Piazza Galimberti
Florence
Forlì, flashmob at 6pm in Piazza Saffi
Genoa
Gorizia, together with Trieste, the strike will be on 7 October and will be cross-border, Gorizia and Nova Gorica will be connected. Concentration at 1.30 pm in Piazza Vittoria
Lecce, 11 am viale del Università, 2
Lucca, 9.30am piazzale Verdi
Mantua
Messina, 9am Piazza Antonello
Milan, 9.30 am Largo Cairoli
Naples, 9am Piazza Garibaldi
Padua, 9am station square
Palermo, 9am Piazza Verdi
Pavia, 5.30pm climate parade from the Visconti castle
Pesaro, 9am Piazzale Collenuccio
Piacenza, 9am Piazza Respighi
Pisa, 9am Piazza Querrazzi
Pistoia, festival from 4pm in Montuliveto
Rimini, 8.30 am arch of Augustus
Rome, 9.30am Piazza della Repubblica
Turin, 9.30am piazza Satuto
Trento, 6pm sociology hall
Varese, 5.30pm Piazza Repubblica
Venice, 7 October at 5.30pm San Leonardo room
Ventimiglia, 10am Piazza Colombo in Sanremo
Verona
Vicenza, 3.30 pm Piazza Castello
#Climate #squares #Meloni #Fridays #Future #demonstration