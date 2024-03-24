The weather alerts activated by NOAA for San Diego They will continue throughout Monday and They will affect both Tijuana and northern Baja California. For its part, Conagua foresees adverse conditions for this federal entity due to the presence of the eighth winter storm, a polar trough and cold front 42.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) activated weather alerts in the south of the state of California due to high waves that could reach 10 feet in height (3 meters) and strong winds whose maximum gusts will touch 40 miles per hour (mph); that is, 64.36 kilometers per hour (km/h).

For its part, the Mexican agency announced that the winter storm and other meteorological phenomena will cause heavy rains with very strong spells in Baja California between this Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Likewise, the National Meteorological Service of Conagua foresees possible falling snow or heavy snow in the mountainous areas of this state and winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in most of the state. For the Gulf of California, gusts of winds of 50 to 70 km/h are expected, while on the western coast of the Peninsula the waves will reach between 1 to 3 meters in height.

Throughout Monday, the waves will reach a height of 2 to 4 meters on the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula and the chances of snowfall will remain.

Temperatures will reach between -10 to -5 and frost will occur in the mountains of Baja California in the early morning. In other areas of the state there will be fog banks in the morning.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, mainly cloudy skies will be seen in San Diego, with temperatures between 9°C and 16°C during the day and moderate southwest wind, reaching up to 32 km/h.

In Tijuana, Cloudy skies are expected with stormy showers in the early morning, with temperatures between 8°C and 17°C during the day and moderate southwest winds, reaching up to 33 km/h.

In Mexicali, Mainly clear skies are anticipated, with temperatures between 10°C and 25°C during the day and strong west winds, with gusts of up to 52 km/h.

In Coveovercast skies are expected at dawn, with temperatures between 9°C and 16°C during the day and moderate west wind, reaching up to 30 km/h.

In Tecatecloudy skies are expected with moderate rain in the early morning, with temperatures between 5°C and 15°C during the day and moderate west wind, with gusts of up to 37 km/h.

In The Rumorosa, Mainly cloudy skies are expected, with cloudy intervals and light rains in the early morning, with temperatures between 2°C and 13°C during the day and strong west winds, reaching up to 68 km/h.

In Rosaritocloudy skies are forecast with stormy showers in the early morning, with temperatures between 11°C and 16°C during the day and moderate northwest wind, with gusts up to 37 km/h.

In Saint Quentina mostly clear sky is expected, with some clouds and temperatures between 8°C and 17°C, with northwest winds reaching gusts between 25 to 42 km/h.

This start of the week in San Felipe It will be mostly sunny, with some clouds in the afternoon, and temperatures ranging between 12°C to 21°C, while southeast winds will reach gusts of 23 to 40 km/h.

NOAA extends climate alert in San Diego due to winds and high waves until March 25

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has extended the weather alert in San Diego and its surroundings due to adverse conditions of winds and high waves. According to the advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet, with occasional mounts reaching 10 feet, are expected in coastal areas of San Diego County. This alert is scheduled from Sunday afternoon to noon Monday.

Additionally, west winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are forecast to affect coastal areas of San Diego County and the coast of Orange County. The gale warning is also in effect, with northwest winds of 20 to 30 knots and storm surges of 11 to 15 feet in specific coastal waters, extending to the Mexican border.

Caution is advised, especially for boaters and drivers, as these conditions can cause difficulties in marine navigation and land driving. The public is advised to remain informed about weather updates and take necessary measures to ensure personal and property safety.