As he northern Baja California and southern Californiawill experience strong gusts of winds that will greatly affect the Mexican cities of Mexicali and Tijuana during this weekend, as well as San Diegoaccording to information published by Conagua and NOAA.

According to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service, of Conagua, during this Saturday the cold front 42 to Baja California and will increase the chances of snowfall in the mountains of this entity. For this day, heavy occasional rains, winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust devils are also expected, while minimum temperatures will range between -10°C to -5°C for early Sunday morning.

Cold front 42, together with the polar trough and the subtropical jet stream, will cause the eighth winter storm of the season. This phenomenon will bring heavy rains at very high speeds (50 to 75 km/h), with strong winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils in Baja California.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, moderate rains with partly cloudy skies are expected next Saturday in San Diego, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 18°C. On Sunday, a thermal drop is expected with predominant winds from the Northwest, reaching maximum gusts of up to 56 km/h.

In Tijuana, similar conditions are anticipated with moderate rains and partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with minimums of 11°C and maximums of 19°C. On Sunday, notable thermal drops and the possibility of stormy showers and hail are expected, accompanied by northwest winds with maximum gusts of 50 km/h.

In Mexicali, A Saturday is expected with clouds and clearings, temperatures between 14°C and 28°C, and predominant winds from the Northwest and West, with maximum gusts of up to 68 km/h on Sunday.

For Cove, light rains with partly cloudy skies are forecast on Saturday, with minimums of 11°C and maximums of 19°C. On Sunday, a significant thermal drop is expected with the possibility of stormy showers and winds from the Northwest and Southwest, with maximum gusts of up to 46 km/h on Saturday.

In The Rumorosa, a Saturday is expected with light rains and partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 3°C and 15°C. On Sunday, similar conditions are anticipated with the possibility of stormy showers and southwesterly winds with maximum gusts of up to 100 km/h on Saturday.

Tecate will experience light rain with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with temperatures between 5°C and 16°C. On Sunday, similar conditions are expected with stormy showers and westerly winds with maximum gusts of up to 53 km/h on Saturday.

In San Felipe, mostly clear skies are expected on Saturday with some clouds and temperatures ranging between 17°C and 24°C. For Sunday, similar conditions are forecast with a high chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin There will be some cloudy skies and chances of light rain on Saturday, with temperatures between 11°C and 19°C. On Sunday, the chances of rain will persist with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C, accompanied by winds gusting up to 51 km/h.

NOAA activates climate alert in San Diego and its surroundings due to high winds and waves

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a climate alert for San Diego and surrounding areas due to adverse weather conditions expected in the coming days.

The US agency forecasts strong winds in several areas, including the Salton Sea, the Chuckwalla Mountains, southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County and the Imperial Valley. These winds, Coming from the west, they could reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 50 mph, which could make driving conditions difficult, especially for large vehicles on crosswind roads.

Additionally, a notice has been issued high surf for coastal areas of San Diego County, with waves expected to reach between 5 and 7 feet (1.5 to 2.3 meters), occasionally reaching up to 10 feet (approximately 3 meters). This represents dangerous conditions for swimming and surfing, as well as the risk of localized beach erosion.

Residents and visitors to these areas should take extra precautions and monitor weather updates. It is recommended to secure outdoor objects and avoid water activities due to adverse wave conditions. It is also advised to exercise caution when driving, especially in areas prone to strong winds.

This climate alert will be in effect from March 22 to March 25, 2024, as reported by NOAA.