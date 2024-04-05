Climate Alert in Imperial threatens the climate of northern Baja California, will it affect Tijuana?

Johan seeks your HELP; needs studies of more than 30 thousand pesos

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has activated a new climate alert in San Diego due to the risk of high surf in coastal areas of the county. According to the advisory issued on April 5 at 1:50 pm PDT by NWS San Diego, California, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet (2.43 meters) are expected, especially on the exposed western beachfront, peaking tonight and tapering off by midday Saturday. This situation poses dangerous conditions for swimming and surfing, as well as localized beach erosion, so residents and visitors are advised to take extreme caution and avoid water activities in affected areas.

On the other hand, the National Water Commission (Conwater) issued an alert about the arrival of cold front 44 in northern Mexico. This phenomenon, which extends over Baja California, Chihuahua, Zacatecas and Sonora, is associated with a polar trough and the polar jet stream, which will cause very strong to intense winds in the region, as well as possible falls of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. Although the exact occurrence and magnitude are variable, the population is urged to pay attention to civil protection recommendations and take the necessary measures to mitigate the possible adverse effects of the cold front.

Mexican dependency, through weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), also reported that this weekend there will be isolated rains in Baja California, as well as minimum temperatures from -5°C to 0°C and possible frosts for the mountain area.

During Saturday, the probability of snowfall or falling snow in the mountainous area, while in the rest of the state there will be winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils. For Sunday, winds will reach speeds between 40 to 60 km/h.

The waves will reach a height between 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of Baja California, while waves of 1 to 2 meters are expected for Sunday.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, sunny conditions are expected next Saturday in San Diego with a minimum of 9°C and maximum of 15°C. On Sunday, similar temperatures will persist with cloudy skies. Predominant wind is expected from the Northwest and West with maximum gusts of up to 39 km/h on Saturday.

In Tijuana, clouds and clearings are anticipated on Saturday, with temperatures between 9°C and 16°C. On Sunday, cloudy conditions will remain. Winds will predominate from the Northwest and West, reaching maximum gusts of up to 33 km/h on Saturday.

Mexicali It will have a sunny Saturday with minimums of 10°C and maximums of 23°C, while on Sunday temperatures will rise, maintaining clear skies. The west wind will be predominant, reaching maximum gusts of up to 46 km/h on Sunday.

Rosarito You will experience clouds and clearings next Saturday, with minimums of 11°C and maximums of 14°C. On Sunday, similar conditions are expected. Winds from the Northwest and West will reach maximum gusts of up to 39 km/h on Saturday.

In Cove, Clouds and clearings are expected next Saturday with minimums of 8°C and maximums of 17°C. On Sunday, temperatures will remain with cloudy skies. Winds from the Northwest and West will reach maximum gusts of up to 41 km/h on Saturday.

For Tecate, Light rain and partly cloudy skies are forecast on Saturday, with minimums of 3°C and maximums of 14°C. On Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly with cloudy skies. West wind with maximum gusts of up to 36 km/h is expected on Sunday.

In The Rumorosa, clouds and clearings are anticipated on Saturday, with minimums of 1°C and maximums of 12°C. On Sunday, a slight increase in temperature is expected with cloudy skies. Southwest winds will reach maximum gusts of up to 75 km/h on Saturday.

Saint Quentin You will experience temperatures between 8°C and 17°C with northwest winds and maximum gusts between 30 and 49 km/h during the weekend. A partly cloudy Saturday and sunny Sunday are expected.

In San Felipe, clear skies are expected over the weekend, with temperatures between 12°C and 18°C ​​on Saturday and 13°C and 21°C on Sunday. Winds from the West and Southeast will bring gusts of 22 to 34 km/h both days.