The climate activists of the “Last Generation” are also known as the climate glue. The so-called “concrete hands” should only be used strategically.

Munich – Many motorists in large parts of Germany have already dealt with them: the climate activists of the “last generation”. A special action of the climate adhesives should be used less frequently in the future – the so-called “concrete hands”.

“Last generation” climate activists are resorting to more radical methods

In order to demonstrate that the climate targets are being met, the “last generation” regularly sticks to the streets in Germany and Austria. The actions of the climate activists have recently shown more and more extreme features – on the part of the “last generation” as well as motorists and passers-by. The latter increasingly resorted to simply dragging demonstrators off the street, kicking and hitting them to allow cars to pass.

But the methods of climate activists are also becoming increasingly radical. As could be seen at the demonstrations in Berlin, among other things, these did not just stick to the street with superglue. Instead, the climate adhesives used a mixture of sand and adhesive to attach to the road. The problem with this: The police cannot get the “concrete mixture” off the asphalt as easily as conventional adhesive. They had to remove the demonstrators from the street with jackhammers and power cutters.

Climate adhesives should use “concrete hands” more strategically

The police even had to break up parts of the asphalt to remove the air-conditioning stickers from the road. In a public “Last Generation” chat group on Instagram, the “core group” of activists commented on the actions. This said that the climate activists had shown a lot of courage when they used the so-called “concrete hands”. From now on, however, this extreme method should only be used sporadically. “Concrete hands make a lot of sense if it increases the disruption,” it writes – otherwise they are “not civil or connectable.”

Recently, the demonstrators have also increasingly stuck to car tires and drive shafts. The long-term road blockades are not the only problem for the “last generation”. Even the fines imposed by the activists seem increasingly unable to cope with the climate stickers. The climate activists, who are largely financed by donations, launched a call for small donations in mid-May. According to their own statements, they are missing around 840,000 euros by September to be able to finance themselves: “More resistance also requires more money.”