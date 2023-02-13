Home page World

From: Felix Durach

A climate activist complained about “disproportionate” measures by the police. Activists of the “Last Generation” had to regularly undress completely.

Vienna – The climate activists of the organization “Last Generation” have repeatedly caused a stir in German-speaking countries with their actions in recent months. In Austria, too, the climate stickers are always on the street to express their demands. Arrests are repeatedly made during the actions. Most recently, the police in Vienna are said to have resorted to exaggerated investigative methods – at least according to one activist.

Climate stickers complain – police “use every opportunity to belittle us”

The The woman lamented the actions of the police on Friday in a post on Twitter. “How the Vienna police deal with us climate protectors in custody: we have to undress down to our panties, the clothes are taken away and scanned,” reports the activist. The officers then pulled down the arrested person’s underpants and inspected their private parts.

Climate activists sit on a street with a banner. Activists of the “Last Generation” have blocked the area around Vienna’s Naschmarkt in the area of ​​the Secession. © Florian Wieser/dpa

“I could have hidden a gun in my thong,” the user commented sarcastically on the police action. “The police take every opportunity to belittle us,” the accusation goes. The activist described the measures taken by the Vienna police as “disproportionate”. She and other activists would behave “absolutely peacefully” and would not defend themselves against the officers if they were arrested.

Members of the state parliament see “scandal” – Vienna police: “This is customary”

Sandra Schoch, member of the Green Party in the Vorarlberg state parliament, described the climate activists’ reports as a “scandal” and also demanded an explanation from the officials via Twitter. She should get it. The Vienna police published a short message service a little later. “It’s not a scandal, it’s customary: A search is carried out in accordance with Section 40 of the SPG when the person is handed over to the detention center. This ensures that the arrested person does not have any objects with them that could be dangerous for them or others.

However, make sure that these examinations are only carried out by employees of the same sex. “You’d be amazed what we’ve found in underwear,” the statement said.

During a protest by “Last Generation”, an annoyed driver ran over a climate activist’s foot.

Response to police statement – ​​“Experience this as degradation”

The climate activist, who publicly voiced the allegations, responded to the police statement with a picture of her underwear. “Attached a photo of the panties that the Vienna police believe I could hide objects that are dangerous for me or others in them,” wrote the activist sarcastically about the picture.

The “Last Generation Austria” confirmed the allegations in a statement. “Yes, it is correct that activists in Vienna had to undress in the PAZ.” The underwear of at least eight activists was also folded down and the intimate area examined. However, the organization also made it clear that the main concern was the disproportionality of the measures – even if they were within the legal framework. “We see that as a disparagement. We don’t complain. We knew what we were getting into.”

The climate activists want to use the attention gained through the discussion much more to draw attention to the consequences of climate change and to promote their demands. (fd)