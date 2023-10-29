Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

Climate activists from the “Last Generation Austria” have blocked access to the Ski World Cup in Sölden. Traffic is backing up.

Sölden – They are best known for their civil disobedience: activists from the climate group “Last Generation” have now caused a stir again. Members of the group in Austria blocked the main access road to the Ski World Cup in Sölden on Sunday (October 29). “Soon there will be no more World Cup,” said the movement on the short message service X (formerly Twitter).

Climate adhesives block access to the Ski World Cup: “We are interrupting everyday fossil fuels in Sölden”

“We are interrupting everyday fossil fuel life in Sölden because there is much more at stake than just skiing,” said the climate activists. The “Last Generation” apparently doesn’t want to annoy ski fans, but instead wants to hold the Austrian government’s climate policy responsible.

“Celebrating the World Cup is not a crime, the government’s climate ignorance is,” the activists denounced. That’s why the main access to the slopes was closed. A video on X shows three activists sitting on the floor and holding each other with tubes placed over their arms.

“Last generation” blocks access to the Ski World Cup: traffic comes to a standstill

Traffic came to a standstill for a short time. According to the dpa However, the police quickly ended the operation. The start of the Ski World Cup season has been accompanied by a major environmental debate for years. The men’s giant slalom was on the program in Sölden on Sunday.

Just recently, 150 “Last Generation” activists stuck to the streets and caused a mass blockade. Members of the climate movement are repeatedly sentenced to record sentences. (kas/dpa)