Of: Patrick Huljina

Climate activists have caused a stir in a museum in Vienna: They poured oil on a painting by Gustav Klimt.

Once again, climate activists have caused a stir with an attack on a famous painting. On Tuesday (November 15), representatives of the “last generation” allegedly poured oil on a work of art by Gustav Klimt in the Leopold Museum in Vienna. The group, which is also active in Germany, posted a video on Twitter in which a member hurled the black liquid against the famous work “Death and Life”. One of the activists also stuck his hand to the protective glass of the painting.

Vienna: climate activists with oil attack on Klimt painting

In their action, the climate activists referred to the Austrian oil and gas company OMV, which supported an open day at the Leopold Museum on Tuesday. “People still exploring and drilling for new oil and gas have blood on their hands – sponsorships can’t wash that away,” they wrote on Twitter.

From the point of view of Hans-Peter Wipplinger, the director of the museum in Austria’s capital, there is nothing wrong with the cooperation with OMV. Without this support, for example, many visits by school classes would not be possible.

“Last generation” climate activists pour oil on a famous Klimt painting in Vienna. © Last Generation Austria/dpa

Climate activists cause a lack of understanding from the museum director: “This is the wrong way”

“Fortunately, the work of art was not damaged,” Wipplinger continued. However, the actions of the climate activists are causing damage to the museum scene when he thinks of the worried long-term lenders, according to the museum director. The activists would have to pay for the cleaning and the deployment of the police, among other things. He expects a five-digit amount.

“This is the wrong way to achieve a rethinking in the general public,” Wipplinger is certain. If the masterpiece had actually been damaged, the consequences for climate activists would be unimaginable. Just a few days ago, a Klimt painting was sold at an auction in New York for more than 100 million euros.

Climate protests in Europe are causing a stir

Climate activists have attacked several famous works of art in European museums since October alone. Three climate activists were arrested after an attack on the world-famous painting “The Girl with a Pearl Earring” (1665-1667) by Johannes Vermeer in the Dutch Mauritshuis Art Museum. In the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, a man and a woman poured mashed potatoes onto Claude Monet’s painting “Stacks of Grain” (1890), which was protected by a glass pane. The climate protest group “Last Generation” also took responsibility for this.

The case of climate activists, who caused a traffic jam on a Berlin autobahn due to a road blockade, caused a particularly great deal of excitement. As a result, an emergency vehicle came late to the scene of the accident, where a cement mixer rolled over a cyclist – the woman died. According to a report by the fire brigade, the blockade by the climate activists had an impact on the rescue operation. (ph/dpa)