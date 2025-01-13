This Monday, a couple of climate activists vandalized the tomb of British scientist Charles Darwin in London’s Westminster Abbey as a form of protest against global warming, specifically the failure to comply with the Paris Agreement, which sets a maximum of 1.5ºC increase in global temperature.

The two activists, dressed in white T-shirts from the Just Stop Oil organization, have written in orange paint ‘1.5 is dead’, alluding to the aforementioned commitment reached in the Paris Agreement, as published by the organization itself on its official profile on social networks.

Both activists have been identified as Alyson Lee and Di Bligh66 and 77 years old, respectively. Bligh, a former chief executive of Reading City Council, has denounced that last year 2024 was the hottest in history and has called for action against “corporations and billionaires” warning that if not, “humanity “he will not be able to adapt to what is coming.”

Furthermore, he has recovered some words attributed to Darwin to assert that it is not the strongest or most intelligent species that survives, but “the one that best adapts to change, the one that lives with the means at its disposal and cooperates against common threats.” », according to information from the British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’.









For months, some of the main environmental groups have carried out actions in Europe to protest against environmental policies. The protests have ranged from blocking roads to vandalizing works of art or monuments.