From: Yannick Hanke

Spectacular action by climate activists in Italy: The protest group Extinction Rebellion turned the Grand Canal in Venice green. The uproar is great.

Update from Saturday, December 9th, 7:20 p.m.: After members of the protest group Extinction Rebellion turned the Grand Canal in Venice green, the mayor of the city in Italy has now also commented on the action. Luigi Brugnaro called the protesters “eco-vandals.” He called on the Italian authorities to punish them further.

Venice is a fragile city, the mayor continued. That’s why it’s important to love and respect them. “Enough is enough!” says Brugnaro.

First report from Saturday, December 9th, 6:47 p.m.: Venice – Members of the protest group Extinction Rebellion have dyed the famous Grand Canal green in Venice. The climate activists abseiled from the Rialto Bridge over the central canal of the northern Italian lagoon city on Saturday afternoon (December 9). They then poured dye into the water, as the group itself announced on social media. The water then shimmered green.

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion turn the famous Grand Canal in Venice green

Visitors to the city in Italy, which is particularly popular with tourists, noticed that the water in the Grand Canal suddenly glowed green. Above them hung three activists from Extinction Rebellion, unfurling a large poster that read: “COP28: While the government talks, we hang by a thread.” This was clearly visible in the corresponding pictures.

While the action was still going on, spectators gathered on the Rialto Bridge. Occasionally gondolliers could also be seen rowing past, taking photos of the scene with their cell phones. According to their own statements, the members of the protest group Extinction Rebellion poured fluorescein into the water. This is a non-toxic substance that is used, for example, in tests in sewer networks.

“Sick of being played for fools by our governments”: Protest in Venice by Extinction Rebellion

With their action in Venice, the protest group wanted to protest against the “ridiculous progress” made at the COP28 world climate conference in Dubai. “We are tired, we are tired of being played for fools by our governments and knowing that our future is in danger while politicians do nothing,” it said in a statement.

This is the protest group Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion sees itself as a radical environmental movement. It is committed to using civil disobedience to force governments to take action against the mass extinction of animals, plants and habitats, as well as the possible extinction of humanity as a result of the climate crisis. Extinction Rebellion emerged from various precursor groups in the United Kingdom in 2018. The protest group now operates globally, is represented on six continents with more than 1,000 local groups and repeatedly attracts media attention through its actions.

The protest group Extinction Rebellion has already taken action in other Italian cities. In Milan, for example, she colored the Naviglio Grande – the oldest and most famous of the Navigli canals known in the metropolis – green. But the group has also taken actions in Rome, Turin and Bologna.

Extinction Rebellion is repeatedly active in Italy – this is not the first time that the Grand Canal has been colored green

And in Venice itself, it is not the first time that the Grand Canal has been painted green. This was already the case at the end of May. At that time, the water at the Rialto Bridge was discolored for a total of five hours. It was unclear whether this was also a protest by climate activists. (han/dpa)